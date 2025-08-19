Whidbey dragon boat team plans paddling adventure

A team of dedicated Whidbey dragon boaters prepare to paddle to the beat of their own drum in the annual Oak Harbor to Coupeville Run on Sunday.

Community members are invited to greet Team Tsunami from the North Puget Sound Dragon Boat Club upon their arrival at the Coupeville Wharf at 11 a.m. There, the team will refuel and enjoy downtown Coupeville before making their journey back.

Traveling roughly 4.9 nautical miles one way, according to nwcruising.net, Team Tsunami will be arriving in a canoe with an estimated 14 paddlers aboard, as well as a drummer keeping the pace of the strokes and a till to steer the boat. The purpose of the outing is for the team to showcase the endurance they have built up throughout the year.

“We all have to paddle exactly the same, and so you have to really work as a group,” Barb Pescurik, the club president, said. “You could have up to 20 people on a boat at a time, and having that kind of unity is really, really impressive.”

Though the team has trained year-round, the outing won’t be without some challenges.

“Sometimes the wind is heavy. Last year, when we went, we had some waters splashing over the bow of the boat,” Pescurik explained.

Anyone above the age of 13 is allowed to join the club, Pescurik said. While the sport developed in the U.S. because of its benefits for breast cancer survivors, the club welcomes boaters of all ages, abilities and fitness levels, according to its website. The club honors inclusivity, claiming anybody can join and receive assistance, even those who have difficulties getting in and out of the boat, Pescurik said.

“The purpose of the club is to provide exercise and camaraderie,” Pescurik said.

Many of the rowers are cancer survivors who, on top of the health benefits, enjoy the social and emotional advantages of the outings.

The club is split into two teams. “Team Tsunami” focuses mostly on improving form and technique while getting a solid workout. “Team Stayin’ Alive” has an emphasis on friendship-building and dragon boating recreationally, Pescurik explained. Participants self-select which team they wish to join.

The club charges $125 for a year of membership, with a $25 dollar discount for active duty military members and other discounts depending on the month. Membership includes a coach on each boat as well as access to paddles and life jackets. Team Tsunami practices about three times a week, year-round, while Team Stayin’ Alive practices April through the beginning of Oct.

“Everybody that joins, they just love it, and that’s why we wanna get out and get more people involved because it’s just an amazing way to spend your time and to enjoy the Salish Sea,” Pescurik said.

The outings also allow boaters to witness marine life-up close, with many seal encounters and blue heron appearances, Pescurik said.

Learn more about the North Puget Sound Dragon Boat Club at npsdragonboat.wixsite.com/dragonboat or contact co-captain Norma Lisherness at njlish@gmail.com to become a club member.

(Photo provided) Team Tsunami trains through the winter bundled in warm clothes.