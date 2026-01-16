Whidbey couple reinvent ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’

It was 2014 and the Ice Bucket Challenge had a gorilla grip on the world with celebrities like Chris Pratt, Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey all succumbing to a cold drenching in the name of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis research.

A 43-year-old Oak Harbor military veteran with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease, and his wife relaunched the Ice Bucket Challenge with a twist on Whidbey this week. His own participation in the challenge has garnered 1,400 views on Facebook so far.

Brandon and Kristi Doucette started their grassroots initiative to raise awareness about veterans, who, according to the I AM ALS advocacy group, are twice as likely to develop the syndrome than the general public. Brandon received his ALS diagnosis this month after a lengthy 18-month diagnoses process.

The way the challenge works is simple. Turn on your camera and read out loud: “Veterans are two times more likely to develop ALS.” Then, pour a bucket of ice water or an alternative accessible item over your head, put up two peace sign fingers and nominate two other people for the challenge. Upload the video or pass it along with the hashtags #vets2x and #ALSawareness. Tag “Doucette Strong” on Facebook to be entered to win a special prize. The winner will be chosen and announced at noon on Feb. 28 on the Facebook page.

“Participation looks different for everyone — and that’s okay! What matters is the awareness. Even if you choose to not do the water challenge, please still share!” the Doucettes wrote on Facebook.

After serving 22 years in the military, stationed in different parts of the U.S., Brandon’s symptoms started in June 2024. He felt stiffness and cramping in his right thumb and inter-thumb muscles. He retired from the military in November 2024. Though the limb-onset is supposed to mean slower progress of the disease, over the last four to five months the progression picked up, affecting his lungs and voice. Currently, Brandon is in a moderate progressing phase, but this can speed up or slow down at any time.

As the disease spreads, it takes over voluntary control of muscles that are used to move, speak, eat and breathe, according to the Mayo Clinic. The disease is fatal, with a usual life expectancy of three to five years after onset of symptoms.

The diagnosis has changed the trajectory of not only Brandon’s life but those of his wife and their three kids.

“My superhero wife, who is my caretaker, is now in charge of bathing, bathroom and clothes, on top of most of my daily needs. I am in awe at everything that she does,” Brandon said on Facebook. “My son Trey, who has taken on this role with so much vigor, that I can’t be more proud. My youngest, Tyse; he’s young, he’s learning, but he never complains and he’s always there when we need him.” He continued, “Danny, you’ve been invaluable, and just like everyone else, we couldn’t do any of this without you. So I want to thank you guys for taking care of me.”

Hoping for support on this journey, Kristi reached out to Whidbey residents on Facebook in search of a community of caregivers and ALS patients. Community awareness, Kristi said, ensures ALS caregivers and patients don’t have to carry the burden alone. Mental health is one of the hardest parts of ALS, Brandon added. Though the reception on social media was warm, with several people offering advice and support, Kristi said they have yet to formalize a meet-up as they juggle appointments in Seattle and get their finances in order.

“Thank you. The amount of outreach and love and kindness that we have received is overwhelming,” Brandon said on Facebook. “The main reason we started this page is to raise awareness to a disease that is so under the radar.”

Even though they were part of the military and have insurance, Kristi said, those supports take a while to take effect, so the couple has been thankful for the community support. Whidbey community members have already raised $14,150 for Brandon. Donate to his fundraiser at gofundme.com/f/Strength4BrandonDoucette.

Check out Brandon’s participation in the #vets2x Ice Bucket Challenge at Doucette Strong on Facebook.

Photo provided. Brandon Doucette smiles with his family members in his millitary uniform. From left are Trey, Tyse, Brandon and Kristi Doucette.