Whidbey corn maze will be a wonderland

Don’t be late for a very important date: An Alice in Wonderland-themed corn maze is coming to Whidbey Farm & Market in Oak Harbor, Friday through Sunday, from Sept. 19 through Oct. 31.

Since 2020, the farm has hosted a different maze theme nearly every fall, from spooky mazes to pirate mazes.

This year, the entire maze is designed in the shape of a five of hearts because it is the fifth year of being open, said Shannon Hilborn, the creative mastermind behind the themed mazes at the farm on Monroe Landing Road on North Whidbey. Ticketed entry costs $14.95 on Fridays and $15.95 on weekends. The ticket includes access to the corn maze, unlimited hay rides, a petting zoo, a corn pit, a bouncy house, giant checkers, a tug-of-war station and more.

Hilborn hopes the farm becomes a fall family tradition on Whidbey. She even installed a “How Tall This Fall?” sign for families to take annual growth photos.

“My hope is that it’s someplace that they want to come back year after year and build memories,” she said. “I hope they leave feeling like they had a wonderful time with their family.”

Many of the attractions, such as the barrel train, have been hand-built and welded with love by her and her husband, Steve Hilborn.

Visitors will find the maze filled with Alice in Wonderland references — from a rabbit tunnel and a Mad Hatter tea party, to giant mushrooms and oversized fake plants. A Queen of Hearts actor will be tormenting and posing for pictures with kids and adults alike on weekends from noon to 4 p.m. Visitors can also pose in the queen’s 10-foot-tall hand-built throne.

Throughout the season, visitors can enjoy a variety of themed activities. The coffee bar will feature specialty drinks such as the White Rabbit, a white chocolate raspberry mocha, and the Queen of Hearts, a red velvet mocha. On weekends, kids can join a race against the White Rabbit, with rabbit-shaped trophies awarded to all participants. The farm will also hold an Alice in Wonderland–themed scarecrow design contest, where guests can vote for their favorite creations from Sept. 27 through Oct. 12.

Visitors are also invited to participate in corn, potato and pumpkin picking.

This year’s maze will open with the free Corn Fest kickoff from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 20 and 21. The event, held in collaboration with Whidbey Island Grown, promotes eating local in September. The farm grows sweet corn specifically for the festival, and visitors can enjoy butter-grilled corn on the cob. The event will also feature a bonfire, live music and more.

Learn more about harvest festival events at whidbeyfarmandmarket.com/events.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Whidbey Farm and Market staff slide down the hay pyramid.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Shannon and Steve Hilborn smile in the toddler play area.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Steve Hilborn plays tug of war one-handed, careful not to drop his ice cream cup.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Steve Hiborn plays pumpkin bowling.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Shannon Hilborn enjoys a barrel train ride in train carts built by her husband and herself.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Shannon Hilborn peeks out from the tall corn stalks in the maze.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Shannon Hilborn poses regally on a throne built for a queen.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Unearth your own colorful crystals, stones or fossils at the dig station.