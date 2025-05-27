Whidbey celebrates Pride Month

June is approaching, and there are a plethora of events and ways to celebrate.

Even in the current stormy political climate, the rainbow colors of Pride Month shine brightly.

June is approaching, and there are a plethora of events and ways to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride on Whidbey.

Kick off the month with a ceremony to commemorate the raising of the pride flag at Langley City Hall at noon on June 1. Join board members for South Whidbey Pride, a nonprofit that organizes many South End pride events, and Mayor Kennedy Horstman as they raise the flag together.

Catch performances of “Liberace and Liza” at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts June 13-14. The humorous, musical show is a tribute to Władziu Valentino Liberace and Liza Minnelli, portrayed by dynamic duo David Saffert and Jillian Snow. Both performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Standard tickets cost $32 and WICA Star tickets are $47. Visit wicaonline.org to purchase.

For a lively morning filled with joy and singing, attend the drag brunch at The Shrimp Shack at Cozy’s in Clinton, 9-11 a.m. on June 14. There is a cover charge of $10 at the door. Doors open at 8:30 a.m.

Though former organizers of the Coupeville pride parade have since moved to Norway given the current anti-trans political environment in the U.S., a number of others have quickly gotten together to make sure the show goes on. Sponsored by the Pacific Northwest School of Art and the Coupeville United Methodist Church, the parade will begin at 12:30 p.m. on June 14 on the town green where the farmers market is usually held.

“The last few years have been really fun and joyful,” Mayor Molly Hughes said. “Everybody was happy and it’s just a really good town vibe.”

Every third Thursday of the month, South Whidbey Pride hosts a peer-led support group for LGBTQ+ community members and their allies. The next gathering is 6:30 to 8 p.m. June 19 in the lower level of St. Augustine’s in-the-Woods Episcopal Church.

Langley’s pride parade is planned for noon on June 21, with a theme this year of “Now More Than Ever.” Visit southwhidbeypride.org/parade-application to register in advance for the event and to view rules and regulations, which include helpful details such as well-behaved goats may participate if leashed.

After the parade, a festival runs until 3 p.m. on the track behind the South Whidbey Community Center. Festivities include DJ 4prilXD, inspiring speakers, delicious food trucks, affirming vendors, giveaways and more.

Jeff Natter, South Whidbey Pride president, will speak at a community “Path to Resilience” event 10 to 11:30 a.m. on June 22 at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Whidbey Island during the annual service devoted to Pride Month. Natter will reflect upon his personal journey as a gay man and discuss how his experiences mirror the development of the LGBTQ+ movement.

The Book Rack in Oak Harbor is hosting a Magic the Gathering pride event 6-9 p.m. June 27. It will celebrate diverse experiences and uplift the voices of the LGBTQ community. The casual Commander event has one added rule — treat all eligible commanders as though they had the partner ability. Each participating player receives Chromatic Lantern promo, while supplies last.

On the last Monday of the month, June 30, Goldie’s and The Roost in Coupeville hosts a LGBTQ+ queer night for the community.