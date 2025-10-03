Whidbey author’s newest book offers cure for toxic workplaces

A Coupeville author’s newest book seeks to be an antidote for toxic work environments.

Douglass Shaw released his fourth book, “Curative Culture” on Sept. 23. Having served as a CEO of a Chicago company for 30 years, Shaw said his leadership role became a place of experimentation in shaping his understanding of corporate culture. His experiences, questions and even failures as a leader ultimately motivated him to write the book.

In his book, Shaw defines curative culture as a workplace “serving to cure or heal,” contrasting it with the widespread problem of toxic work environments.

“Everybody knows somebody who’s been in a toxic work situation,” Shaw said. “I spoke earlier this year to a group of 1,300 people in Arizona, and I said, ‘OK, raise your hand if you have not had a toxic work experience.’ One person raised their hand, and another person leaned over and said, ‘She’s lying.’”

The book outlines workplace values that contribute to curative culture, such as honesty, humility and integrity. It explores what those values mean in daily practice.

“What I’m trying to address here are the honorable, truth telling, humble values of being in a work situation,” Shaw said. So it’s really a book about values and to give people hope.”

Shaw’s academic background also informs his approach. With a master’s degree in theology from Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, he applies the Latin concept of imago dei — the belief that people are created in the image of God — as a lens for valuing and encouraging coworkers.

“If I truly believe that we are all made, people are made in the image of God, it helps me to think about people differently. Even people I don’t like, especially people I don’t like,” Shaw said.

His writing is influenced by the “servant leadership,” a philosophy introduced by Robert Greenleaf and Larry Spears, who worked with Greenleaf to compile his book on the topic. Another author that’s influenced Shaw’s work is his graduate school professor, the late Max De Pree, who has written several books on the art of leadership. Shaw said these authors shaped his thinking about leadership as a way of serving others rather than exercising authority.

Nature also plays a large role in “Curative Culture.” Shaw draws on stories from his own life living in Washington’s beautiful landscapes to illustrate how workplaces, like ecosystems, can recover when toxicity is removed.

Shaw said his ultimate goal is to help leaders, current and aspiring, to create environments where people feel supported, safe and hopeful. “Curative Culture” presents Shaw’s vision of how values can provide a lesson of hope to overcome the destructive patterns common in today’s workplaces, he said.

“You don’t have to ask permission to treat people the way you would like to be treated,” he said. “Most often, the people that do treat people like they would like to be treated are going to be rewarded by the top, because they’re going to see very positive influences in their workplace.”

Shaw emphasized that creating a curative culture is not only the responsibility of top leaders but but people at any level of the company. He said that when employees embody values such as honesty and integrity, their behavior can influence and reflect back to higher leadership, strengthening the culture of the organization as a whole.

Shaw is currently pondering writing a book about the role of elders in the workplace and it could be his next project, he said.

“Curative Culture” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes and Noble and more. For more information go to dougshawperspective.com.

Douglass Shaw reads a copy of his latest book, “Curative Culture.” (Photo by Marina Blatt)