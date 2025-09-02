Whidbey Audubon presentation to focus on alcids

Whidbey Audubon Society presents a program highlighting the mysterious puffin family, known as alcids on Thursday, Sept. 11, according to a press release.

Birds in this particular grouping have many abilities and physiological features that set them apart from other seabirds. For instance, alcids are the only birds that routinely spread their wings when diving beneath the sea.

Presenters are Coupeville residents Steve and Martha Ellis, who will focus on the six species on the “Birds of Whidbey Checklist,” plus one more that should be added. Tips for identification will be given, along with information about nesting. Alcids catch their prey beneath the surface of the Salish Sea. Learn what they eat and how they go about catching their meals.

Steve is a former Whidbey Audubon Society president and writes a blog for the Whidbey Camano Land Trust. Martha is a member of the Washington Native Plant Society and is an avid nature photographer. Together they’ve given talks and led field trips for over 30 years.

There will be a hands-on display of specimens from the Whidbey Audubon Society’s collection. Attenders will have the opportunity to view these alcids up close. Please remember that the group has all the necessary state and federal permits that allow specimens to be used for educational purposes.

“It’s fitting the Whidbey Audubon Society program year leads off with alcids, since the pigeon guillemot is the chapter’s official symbol,” the press release states. “By the end of the program, Steve and Martha hope you’ll agree that guillemots and other alcids are indeed enigmatic, enchanting and inspiring.”

The general meeting is at the Nordic Hall at 63 Jacobs Road, which is south of downtown Coupeville. Doors open at 7 p.m. for socializing and refreshments followed by a brief meeting at 7:15 p.m. The free program begins at 7:30 p.m. and the public is welcome.

The Birds of Whidbey Checklist has been compiled to show all the birds that may be seen on Whidbey and the season they are likely to be present. Download a copy form the the Whidbey Audubon website under “Birds,” at www.whidbeyaudubonsociety.org/whidbey-island-bird-list.