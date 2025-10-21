Volunteers needed for Langley-based Mobile Turkey Unit

Over a three-day period, a total of 150 to 200 volunteers lend their time to the effort.

A Thanksgiving-oriented nonprofit organization is seeking turkey slicers, delivery drivers and other volunteers to help make the holiday a memorable one for those in need of a meal.

For the past 27 years, the Langley-based Mobile Turkey Unit has provided free, home-delivered Thanksgiving meals for people on South Whidbey and Coupeville who would otherwise not have one, such as the elderly, low-income and unemployed people and public servants.

Over a three-day period, a total of 150 to 200 volunteers lend their time to the effort, which prepares upwards of 700 meals. But this year, maybe because of the continually beautiful autumnal weather, organizers have noticed a lull in volunteer sign-ups.

Ron Stewart, the organization’s co-president, has volunteered for the past 12 years. He’s in charge of transportation, which means determining just how many meals go to which addresses.

“I find it to be fun,” he said. “You’re doing something good for the community. Everybody that comes into work, either the kitchen crew or other volunteers, are there because they want to be. It’s just a good feeling.”

Gwendine Norton, his fellow co-president, has volunteered for the past 14 years. She keeps track of all meal orders submitted, in addition to other administrative duties split with Stewart. She finds that people like volunteering for Mobile Turkey Unit because help is needed only once a year.

“Nobody comes dragging in before 8 o’clock,” she said. “They come bouncing in and they can’t wait to get started.”

Volunteer sign-ups opened Oct. 1, and there is still opportunity to claim a role, though some of the more popular duties have already been filled. Delivery drivers have the opportunity to volunteer accompanied by others in their car.

“Last couple of years we’ve had 52 drivers and a lot of them will bring family members to do the deliveries with, which is great,” Stewart said.

It takes just over an hour for volunteers to serve and pack the meals. This year, Mobile Turkey Unit is planning to cook 800 pounds of turkey.

Young volunteers help out, too. About a hundred kids in classes at Coupeville Elementary School are making cards to go out with the meals.

Norton hears from people all the time that it’s the best Thanksgiving Day meal they’ve ever had.

“These folks are really appreciative,” she said. “Who would want to stop doing this?”

For those without a permanent address, meals can be found at Naomi’s Mobil gas station in Clinton and the Bayview Mobil gas station.

To request a meal or to sign up as a volunteer, visit mobileturkeyunit.com for more information.

Though Mobile Turkey Unit only delivers as far north as Coupeville, there are plenty of other opportunities for people in need to get a Thanksgiving meal.

Queen-Bee Pantry, based in Greenbank, serves all of Whidbey Island with its “Gathering to Give” baskets, which contain all the necessary ingredients to make a Thanksgiving meal. Baskets will be handed out at the Greenbank Progressive Club on Nov. 24 and 25 this year.

The Coupeville food bank, Gifts from the Heart, as well as North Whidbey Help House in Oak Harbor have also given out Thanksgiving baskets in the past.

Orlando’s Southern BBQ, a restaurant in Oak Harbor, fed over 1,400 people with a community meal last year. Volunteers are needed to keep the tradition going for the third year in a row.