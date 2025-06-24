Veteran captures the world in black and white

The 90-year-old photographer was named artist of the month at Oak Harbor Gallery

Long before Instagram filters and Photoshop, Oak Harbor resident William Schumm picked up a camera to show his family the world, and 40 years later he’s still showing us the timeless beauty of black-and-white photography.

Taking inspiration from American photographer Ansel Adams, whom he had at one point met over cocktails, the 90-year old photographer and retired military chaplain was named artist of the month at Oak Harbor Gallery for his stunning and stark images.

Before Schumm joined the military, he graduated seminary school and a couple years later was called to work at a church in a poverty-stricken area in South Dakota. Shortly afterward came the unexpected death of his father, a pastor, whom Schumm intended to model his life after. Years later, one of Schumm’s field workers, who had gone through chaplain Navy training himself, suggested it might be a program of interest to Schumm.

After going through his training, Schumm was first stationed in Mayport, Florida, and thereafter was flown to Madrid, Spain. So began Schumm’s travels across the world twice around, by Marine ship and by plane.

Schumm wouldn’t have picked up a camera, however, had his photographer brother never insisted that he document his travels to show the rest of the family where he had been.

“I thought, not a bad idea. So I got a used 35mm camera with an extra lens, and I set out to see the world,” Schumm said.

Once Schumm had gotten his first roll of film developed and got the slides back, he was hooked on photography.

Soon, he began visiting ports that offered discounts for military personnel, and he was able to buy camera equipment at a discount that would be considerably less than regular U.S. prices. Soon, he was able to buy a larger camera, a Hasselblad, the same camera first used to photograph the moon. He still uses the camera to this day.

Schumm processed his negatives in a darkroom. It’s a complex process that took more than an hour and a half per photo.

Wherever Schumm went, he set up a darkroom, whether it was in an apartment or his house. When he was in the military, it was much harder to find time to use the darkroom to develop his film.

“But I grabbed time when I was able to get it,” Schumm said.

Once he retired, Schumm was able to spend a considerable amount of time behind the camera and in the darkroom.

Now, upon entering Schumm’s home, following a sign on the door that says, “Please enter BEFORE knocking,” you will find yourself in an organized chaos of photography covering the walls and the floors. With an eye for shadows and light, his old-timey photos add a nostalgic romance to images of farmhouses, coastlines, trees and more.

Maintaining that vintage feel, Schumm still does not use a digital camera. Instead, he uses an old-fashioned Sinar camera and his trusty Hasselblad to capture life as they did in the mid-1900s.

“I’m hoping that someday after I die, there will be a resurgence of black-and-white art and photography, because I think that is the most beautiful way to do photography,” Schumm said.

Though he has exhibits in Oak Harbor Gallery, at his church and his doctor’s office, Schumm also welcomes all photography lovers into his own home to see his work.

“People could pass this by as just another planet. But I think it’s beautiful,” he said.

Schumm hopes that in sharing his art, he may inspire others to see the world as he has.

To reach Schumm for business-related inquiries or to experience his photography inside his house, Schumm invites you to reach him at his cell, 360-679-9459.

Photos cover the walls and floor of Schumm’s home (Photo by Marina Blatt)

Schumm flips through his photos (Photo by Marina Blatt)

William Schumm smiles among the photographs that adorn his living room (Photo by Marina Blatt)

“Lotus Lilly” (Photo by William Schumm)

“Summer Clearing Storm” (Photo by William Schumm)