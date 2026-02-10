Valentine’s Day events are plentiful on island

Love is in the air on Whidbey Island, and the community is embracing the most romantic day of the year with events that celebrate romance, friendship and family. Whether you’re celebrating Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or are simply looking for an excuse to go out, here’s a roundup of love-themed events happening on Whidbey. Or, if you hate Valentine’s Day, ignore this list, buy some popcorn and lock yourself in your room until it’s over.

Oak Harbor

Couples can enjoy dinner and live entertainment at El Cazador during a Mariachi Night 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, complete with dinner specials.

Valentine’s celebrations aren’t limited to Feb. 14. Ultimate Cuts is hosting a Girls Night from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 22 in Oak Harbor, featuring tiny tattoos, tooth gems, hair tinsel, permanent jewelry, feathers, plants, a photo booth, treats and more. RSVP at facebook.com/events/874835738604271/.

There will be an all-ages benefit show with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Tossin’ Axes. Entry is by donation and all proceeds go towards supporting Miss Oak Harbor.

The Collective on Whidbey is inviting ladies to a Galentine’s Day movie brunch featuring the film “9 to 5” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. The event includes giveaways, snacks, cocktails and mocktails. Seating is limited. RSVP by emailing ameliasellswashington@gmail.com or calling 859-361-9032.

Fashion lovers can celebrate self-love at Maurices 4-7 p.m. on Feb. 12, where guests can enjoy expert styling, new arrivals and special gifts with purchase. Responding to the store’s Facebook event invite earns an additional 15% off.

Friends are invited to gather at the Wicked Teuton taproom for a Galentine’s night 8-10 p.m. on Feb. 13, featuring a shared charcuterie board and a flight of choice. Tickets are $25 presale and $30 at the door, with limited spots available.

For a playful date night, Oak Bowl and Mario’s Pizza is offering a Sweet Date Night Package from noon to 11 p.m. on Feb. 13, 1-11 p.m. on Feb. 14 and 1-9 p.m. on Feb. 15. For $50, couples receive a heart-shaped pizza, two sodas, arcade cards and mini donuts.

Those seeking a more thrilling twist on romance can visit The Roller Barn for “Scream Your Heart Out,” from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 13. “Love is temporary. Memories are forever. Fear is priceless,” the business wrote on Facebook. Tickets to the love-themed haunted house are available at therollerbarn.com.

Military-affiliated couples and singles are invited to a Valentine Charcuterie Board Making Night from 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the NAS Whidbey Convergence Zone. The $25 fee includes all supplies. Register at MYFFR992204-82.

Coupeville

Dance your heart out on Galentine’s Dance Night from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Coupeville Rec Hall. The event, hosted by Soroptimist International of Coupeville, features music from every decade, sparkly cocktails, snacks, a themed silent auction and a wine pull. Tickets are $45 and include two free drinks. Proceeds support programs that empower women and girls through access to education and training for economic empowerment. Register at bit.ly/4jhJQiF or email sicoupeville@soroptimist.net.

The Oak Harbor Lions Club is bringing the heat with a “Hot Ones” Valentine’s Trivia Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14 at the Pizza Factory. Contestants will tackle escalating spicy wings while answering trivia inspired by the famous YouTube series. Entry is $40 for 10 sauced wings or $50, which includes add-ons like ranch, ice cream and milk. At the end of the contest, everyone will have 30 seconds to promote an event, cause or message to the Lions Club’s followers on its social media. Proceeds benefit Oak Harbor youth and families. The event has limited spots. Purchase tickets at givebutter.com/HotOnes.

Art lovers can learn a new skill at the Pacific Rim Institute for Environmental Stewardship during a Valentine’s Glass Fusing Heart Class from 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 12. The class is family-friendly and open to singles, couples and families. Tickets are available at ajanestudio.com/classes.

Freeland

Music lovers can enjoy a romantic evening with Sarah Tweet of The Jewel Tones from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at the Dancing Fish Barn with her curated set of soulful Top 40 hits which includes celebrated artists like Stevie Wonder and Celine Dion. The $25 event includes a shared appetizer board served to your table. Reservations are required and seating is limited.

Bathe in song with From the Heart: Mozarts Sonatas and Songs from 3-5 p.m. on Feb. 14 at St. Augustine’s in the Woods. Purchase tickets online.

Langley

Young marine enthusiasts are invited to the Langley Whale Center for a Valentine-themed youth event at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 14, to learn about whale bonds between mothers and calves and how some whales show love. Attendees will also enjoy festive crafts.

The Whidbey Island Distillery is hosting a Valentine’s Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 14, featuring complimentary tastings, chocolate truffles from Sweet Mona’s, themed cocktails and live music by Eden Moody from 3-5 p.m. A special truffle gift pack is available and free with qualifying purchases.

Clinton

Visit Love From the Deep: A SeaMonster art opening with cultural educator and indigenous storyteller Pamela SeaMonster from 1-6 p.m. on Feb. 14 in Thomas Berry Hall at The Whidbey Institute.

Enjoy an indie music concert by Living Hour with its Valentine’s show at 6 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Bailey’s Cornerstore. There is a $20 to $30 suggested donation.