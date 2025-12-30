Upcoming terminal work will cancel ferry runs

Riders of the Mukilteo-Clinton ferry route should brace for cancellations of runs in 2026.

Washington State Ferries has released exact dates and times when work will occur on the Mukilteo terminal’s west wing wall. The in-water structure, which helps stop the boats, will be repaired and repositioned after being damaged in 2022 from a rough landing.

Because the Mukilteo terminal has only one slip, ferries can’t run while the repairs are being made. A crane will be moved into the slip to drive piles deeper into the sea floor. Weather could change this schedule as good visibility is needed because work must stop if a protected marine mammal is spotted.

Midday schedule changes will affect 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. sailings in Clinton and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. sailings in Mukilteo on Jan. 6, 8, 9, 13 and 16 and Feb. 3, 4, 6 and 9. During these times, service on the route will pause as crews work on the wingwall.

In addition, late-night schedule changes affect the route on Jan. 19-23 and 26-30 and Feb. 16-20, when the last sailing from Clinton will be 11:30 p.m. and the last boat from Mukilteo will be 12:15 a.m.

Should these dates change for any reason, State Ferries plans to announce alternate dates.