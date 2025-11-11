Transit employee is a supported employment success story

Custodian Chris Londo was recognized with an ‘Employee of the Half’ award.

When Island Transit recognized custodian Chris Londo with its “Employee of the Half” award, it marked a milestone for supported employment on Whidbey.

Londo, who has autism, has received supported employment at Island Transit since January 2022 through Sherwood Community Services. He is one of the many success stories for a nonprofit agency that strives to create an inclusive community where “children and adults with disabilities have the ability to live full, independent lives as a part of their community,” according to its mission statement.

Before joining Island Transit in 2022, Londo worked with the nonprofit through its school-to-work program. Sherwood serves approximately 60 other clients on Whidbey, spanning from an early age up to adulthood, according to Kevin Wang, a representative from Sherwood Community Services.

In its school-to-work program, Sherwood connects individuals with disabilities who are 16 years and older with job opportunities. It helps these individuals in their whole journey — from assisting with the job search to seeking employers to training and supporting them at their new workplace.

Wang said his organization tailors its focus around learning its clients’ skills and figuring out what accommodations they need to be successful at the work site.

In Londo’s case, his position was created because of Sherwood’s communication and partnership with Island Transit, Wang said. It took nearly a year of collaboration with the transit agency to create his position, he said. Together, they determined where a new position could be beneficial for its business in terms of budget and, at the same time, which of Sherwood’s clientele would benefit most from working that particular position.

“We don’t just create a resume and plop it down to Walmart or McDonald’s,” Wang said. “Our goal is to focus on developing relationships with businesses.”

In many cases that means educating employers about supported employment. Behind the scenes, Sherwood Community service providers meet with staff, directors, managers or supervisors to ensure their values align with Sherwood’s.

The partnership formed between Sherwood Community Services and Island Transit allowed them to tailor the janitorial role around Londo’s strengths.

Londo is the first individual at Island Transit who has successfully worked with a supported employment provider to transition seamlessly into his job, Wang said. But outside of Island Transit, Sherwood has helped place individuals at New Leaf, Oak Harbor Elks Lodge and one of the Sno-Isle Libraries branches.

Londo said after three years of working at Island Transit, the recognition “feels great.”

Island Transit is proud to be an employer that values the diverse views that people of all abilities bring to its organization, said Marketing and Communications Officer Selene Muldowney-Stratton.

“When Chris joined our team, we learned together,” she added.

Londo worked with one of Sherwood’s experienced job coaches at the start of his employment to receive on-site training. One of the strategies he developed was how to adapt to change, Muldowney-Stratton said. Wang added that his team’s support has focused on helping him recognize social cues and manage his responses to outside stressors.

For Island Transit, Londo’s employment has been a learning experience too. Like many workplaces, theirs is fast-paced and ever-changing, Muldowney-Stratton said, so they have learned the importance of open communication and consistency to build a strong foundation of trust.

“Island Transit had not experienced working with somebody within the needs that Chris has,” said Muldowney-Stratton. “And so we grew and Chris learned how to talk with us and we learned how to talk with him.”

As the transit team’s treasured custodian, Londo was awarded the Employee of the Half, which celebrates Island Transit employees “who have gone above and beyond” in their work, according to Island Transit Community Outreach Coordinator Tony Sanseri.

While much of his day is spent mopping, vacuuming and sanitizing, Londo said what he loves most about his job is chatting with some of my coworkers.

“I like to talk about movies,” he said, noting that he enjoys films from the early ‘80s and he even dreams of “making a side-quel movie,” a story set during the events of another film.

Today, Island Transit values Londo for his attention to detail, reliability and dedication to quality work, Muldowney-Stratton said.

Sanseri agreed.

“Chris is kind of ingrained in the fabric of Island Transit. Custodial work can sometimes be a thankless job, but he really makes it into something that’s noticeable,” he said.

Londo’s precision extends to the company’s recycling habits, always ensuring items are placed in the proper bin.

“He is whipping us into shape,” Muldowney-Stratton said with a smile.