The Turkey Bunch

Put to the test, some preschool students shared what they are most grateful for this year.

Ms. Ashley’s Preschool and Daycare class in Oak Harbor is full of happy children playing, chatting and occasionally picking their noses — in an endearing way, of course. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, students will be doing some classic turkey-related crafts and watching a Thanksgiving-themed movie paired with popcorn. A News-Times reporter came to class Wednesday to investigate what preschool students knew about Thanksgiving. While some children coudn’t seem to recall what the holiday is about, others nodded emphatically, claiming their love for Thanksgiving. Put to the test, some students shared what they are most grateful for this year, and their answers may suprise you.

Cadence, age 4, is grateful for his dad letting him “do backflips,” he said, before hitting his best Spiderman pose.

Ellie, age 4, is thankful for “princesses,” she said, before performing a plié in her imaginary princess dress.

Emett, age 4, is thankful for “Halloween” and “Scribble Scrubbie on the iPad,” a coloring game app, she said.

Fabian, age 4, is thankful for “making a sandwich,” he said.

Indie, age 5, is thankful for “mommy and daddy.”

Jordan, age 4, is thankful for “Mom giving me dinner” and “cantaloupe,” he said.

Josiah, age 4, is thankful for “Easter bunnies,” he said, before doing his best impression of an Easter bunny.

Kiana, age 4, is thankful for “my parents and sister,” she said.