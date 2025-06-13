The sky’s the limit with Matt Hoar’s performance art

Known for wearing high glamor regalia, Hoar is already putting this year’s parade look together.

By KATE POSS

Special to Whidbey News Group

Locals may know Matt Hoar as “Mr. Clucky” from past Whidbey Island Fairs, as a pirate and as a character in Whidbey’s annual Pride Parade and Festival in Langley on June 21. Known for wearing high glamor regalia, Hoar is already putting this year’s parade look together.

“I will be in the parade — it’ll be something fabulous,” said Hoar in a phone call. “I have one or two seamstresses on commission. The bar keeps getting higher.”

When he delved into creating a cast of performing persona 20-some years ago, Hoar said elaborate costuming supplies were rare. Now with the help of online resources such as YouTube videos and Amazon, the bar for creating amazing outfits knows no limits.

With a “day job” in construction for more than 20 years, Hoar works these days as a handyman to earn his living and help support his family. In his spare time, he is a maker.

“Definitely being a maker is how I identify myself,” said Hoar. “A lot of the performance stuff I do is off island. I was part of an underground circus in Seattle.”

The underground circus PURE — Pure People Undergoing Real Experiences — was performed in mainland nightclubs for eight years, with Hoar as its co-founder. Hoar describes the circus as “dark and edgy with suspension acrobats.” He was drawn to performing daring feats of physicality since he was a teen of 14, fascinated by practitioners who could lie on a bed of nails, for instance, and later learning the skill himself.

Skilled in welding, metal work, leather craft, sewing and design, Hoar creates elaborate confections, such as extra long striped trousers for a stilt walker, a black corset with over the top drag queen pirate clothes for a saucy pirate, and leather and metal for a post-apocalyptic steam punker wearing a flame throwing backpack. He also juggles fire and swallows flames.

“I was fire-eating before YouTube,” Hoar said. “I actually got a book on it after I was booked for an event on the island. That was really scary at first. Once you know what you’re doing, it’s a piece of cake. Ingesting petroleum into your system — not so healthy.”

One of the more controversial persona he’s played was Matilda.

Two years ago, local photographer Michael Holtby published a book, “Beards Beyond the Cover,” featuring some of Whidbey Island’s notable beards. Hoar was photographed in his role as Matilda, a blue-bearded pirate. A photo gallery of the book’s characters was presented at Oak Harbor Library in 2023, and a few patrons took offense to a drag queen’s image being part of the show.

“The book was really cool,” Hoar said. “The photographer posted ten of the book’s pictures in poster form at the Oak Harbor Library. Because mine was in drag, some people complained. It was a bit of a problem. People who are fearful are causing a divide.”

In the face of those who criticize Hoar’s artistic expression, he continues to be part of the island’s many events, daring audiences to embrace authenticity and challenging societal expectations.

For last February’s Mystery Weekend, Hoar returned and played a time-traveling pirate named Voldar Hoarabull with his buddy “Blacky Beardsley,” played by Bexar O’Riley. Hoarabull’s pirate costume included yellow and black striped pants, a poet shirt, vest and tricorn hat. Hoar and O’Riley rode in a motorized vehicle sporting a welded zeppelin floating above built by Hoar. The vehicle was repurposed from a non-motorized version he races in the annual Soup Box Derby held each September.

“I did the Soup Box Derby and made a racer,” Hoar said. “It’s part of the maker process. For Mystery Weekend, I put in an electric motor. I’ve been building those kinds of things for years. I love learning a new medium. Now I’m taking it to the next level. I’m carving intricate patterns on leather. My designs are more elaborate.”

While he wasn’t in to pirates at first, when asked to play the role, Hoar found a pirate-y personality within him.

“I have a male version of the pirate and a female version of the pirate,” said Hoar. “It’s fun — you don’t have to be polite. A little of myself is represented in all the characters.”

Besides the upcoming Pride parade, Hoar took part in the annual Whidbey Ren Faire Medieval Fantasy Festival in Oak Harbor in May.

Port Townsend’s annual Steampunk Festival — the Brass Screw Consortium — will see Hoar as one of its characters. The weekend event runs June 13-15.

And hired as returning entertainer for the Whidbey Island Fair this year, look for Hoar as Mr. Clucky near the poultry barn July 24-27. Among other forms of entertainment on his stage including performing chickens, Hoar invites the public to chicken dance with him.

Hoar said he’s found acceptance in the Pride culture.

“People who are creative, people who are queer don’t fit into a box,” Hoar said. “People saying something’s wrong with you — you have to analyze stuff, and [and realize] well, I can have this lifestyle. It’s fun. It’s a little scary. You’re looking at yourself and sometimes have to push back on people who push on you.”

Hoar’s partner and her children support his proclivity, though they are more inclined to be part of the audience. Their support helps ground his creativity.

“My partner usually observes. Most my previous partners wanted to stay on the sidelines,” Hoar said. “It’s a good mix. Having kids made me grow up and made me stronger.”

To learn more about upcoming South Whidbey Pride events visit southwhidbeypride.org.