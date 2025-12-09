‘The Nutcracker’ ballet takes stage at WICA

With a huge cast of over 70 performers, the production will feature new choreography and backdrops.

The Whidbey Island Dance Theater will be ringing in the holiday spirit on Whidbey once again this month, performing the Christmas classic, “The Nutcracker.”

The performance will take place at the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts in Langley on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 11-21. Show times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

With a huge cast of over 70 performers, the production, directed by Jamee Pitts and Mark Thrapp, will feature new choreography and new projected backdrops for its 34th year.

“The 2025 production of The Nutcracker will continue, as always, to instill a sense of holiday wonder in children of all ages,” according to a press release.

What started as a humble show has grown into a fully fledged production that will awaken the Christmas spirit on Whidbey.

While the first act stays true to tradition, the second act takes on a local feel. Instead of the Land of Sweets, the protagonists adventure through the hidden realms around Whidbey Island. Together they explore the dark depths of Puget Sound to witness swimming mermaids and glowing jellyfish; then on to the enchanted woodlands of the island. There they meet faeries, pixies, sprites, forest creatures and the Faerie Queen and Forest King.

“Clara and her Prince become enthralled by grand displays of beauty and grace of flamboyant firebirds, brilliantly colored swallowtail butterflies, a shiny and zippy flying dragon, playful elves and an entire bouquet of beautiful flowers,” the press release details. “A crescendo of pure holiday happiness ensues for the entire audience.”

The Whidbey Island Dance Theater is a registered nonprofit. Tickets are $38 for adults and $28 discounted for seniors, military and kids under the age of 16.

Tickets may be purchased at widtonline.org. Tickets sell out quickly, so order yours early.

For more information call 360-341-2221 or email whidbeyidt@gmail.com.