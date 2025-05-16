Summer street dance lineup announced

Street Dances are every other Wednesday — June 11 through September 3 — from 6-8 p.m. at Bayview

Goosefoot recently announced the 2025 lineup for the Bayview Corner Summer Street Dances. All members of the community and visitors are invited to these free, family friendly celebrations.

Street Dances are every other Wednesday — June 11 through September 3 — from 6-8 p.m. at the Bayview Cash Store, 5603 Bayview Road, rain or shine. Beer, wine and soft drinks are available for purchase, and food is available from nearby restaurants and Fulla Za Mobile Pizza; picnic dinners are also welcome.

June 11 – Janie Cribbs & the T.Rust Band are back. A tight outfit with Janie Cribbs’ powerhouse vocals, Joe Reggiatore’s sizzling slide guitar, Keegan Harshman’s thrumming bass and Kevin Holden’s foot-tappin’ drums playing a mix of originals and unique covers as well as some shout-out-loud blues standards.

June 25 – Ike & the Old Man began as a father-and-son duo eight years ago that blossomed into a full band playing an eclectic mix of pop, rock, blues, country and jazz. Groove to the beats of Isaac and Mark Wacker, Kent Turner on drums and multi-instrumentalist Ray Shelly.

July 9 – Wax Lips blends a fusion of classic rock, punk rock, blues, psychedelic rock and more to put on a show that will be sure to get you moving and grooving. Expect a wide range of upbeat original music as well as covers of The Beatles, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac and other popular artists. Members of the band live all over the state, but all are South Whidbey High School alumni: Brady Willis, lead vocals & rhythm guitar; Asher Thorn, lead guitar; Jeff Nelson, drums; Jacob Breedan, bass; and Isaac Ramos, keyboard and vocals.

July 23 – ROSSaCONN is an eclectic mix of danceable instrumental originals, blending funk, African, reggae rock and life influences. Stephan Ross on bass, Eric Nightsong Conn on guitar and Rachman Ross on drums.

Aug. 6 – Rubatano Marimba offers heart-warming and dance-inducing Zimbabwean style marimba. Tanya Boyd, Audrey Neubauer, Kerry Holland, Dana Moffett, Micah Petrich, Lucas Earl, Caden Davis, Leslie Breeden, Diana Chamrad, Dyanne Harshman, Warner Scheyer and Tillie Scruton will be joined by special guest musicians from Zimbabwe.

Aug. 20 – Western Heroes have been providing original dance music to the Whidbey Island community for 16 years. From polka to punk, their diverse collection of songs are played with one goal in mind: to get people up and moving. Michael and David Licastro provide vocals and guitar, Lorraine Newland on bass and vocals, David Maloney on drums and Larry Neubauer on keyboard and vocals.

Sept. 3 – PETE is the quintessential Whidbey Island garage band, performing rock and blues dance music and American groove music. The band is comprised of Fredde Butterworth on drums, Dave Draper and David Licastro on guitar, Marc Strader on bass and Danny Ward on sax.