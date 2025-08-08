Summer farm work parties seeking volunteers

Come join the fun by volunteering at one of the South Whidbey School Farms’ work parties this summer.

Come join the fun by volunteering at one of the South Whidbey School Farms’ work parties this summer.

Every Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, volunteers gather to help farmers with summer weeding and other projects. Connection, community and hands-on work makes a difference. A seasonal, home-grown snack is provided.

The gardens are located at 5476 Maxwelton Road, behind the South Campus complex and next to the Island Shakespeare Festival stage.

For more information, email Farmer Brian Kenney at bkenney@sw.wednet.edu with any questions or if you’d like to confirm that you are coming.

The work parties continue throughout the summer until the last one on Aug. 26.

South Whidbey School Farms grows food for the school district, students and Whidbey Island Nourishes, a nonprofit organization providing weekend meals to kids in need.