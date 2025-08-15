Street Dance returns to Langley next weekend

In just a few days’ time, the usually quiet streets of the Village by the Sea will come alive with the sounds of the Langley Street Dance.

After a years-long hiatus, the joyous community event by locals, for locals is back. Head to the Second Street plaza during 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, where a stage will be set up in front of Callahan’s Firehouse to accommodate the musical talents of Whidbey. Sway to the music of the Nathaniel Talbot Band and T.C. Ryder and the Groove Tones, accompanied by disc jockey Giovanni Marsden who will provide tunes during interludes.

The Street Dance has a long history in Langley, dating back to the now defunct Choochokam Music & Arts Festival that had its last hurrah in 2015. When he became mayor around that time, Tim Callison vowed that it would continue, since it is such a vital part of the psyche of Langley. The Langley Main Street Association resurrected the event from 2016 to 2019.

In 2021, Callison and Callahan McVay, the owner of the eponymous glassblowing-studio on Second Street, pooled their resources to put the Street Dance on independently during a time of lifting COVID-19 restrictions.

Callison estimated that about 300 to 350 people usually come out and move to the beat. The first year the Main Street Association put on the event, Callison recalled that he was amazed to see the glow of the elderly faces of people, as if it was their first dance as teenagers.

“A lot of people bring their kids, some of the older teenagers show up,” he said. “It’s for everybody. There will be people from 5 to 80 dancing.”

With nearby Double Bluff Brewing Company open late, it’s sure to be a party. Other surrounding businesses may also opt to extend their hours so hungry dancers can refuel.

“Just show up and groove,” Callison advised. “We even allow reporters to come and dance.”

He added, “In these really divisive times, it’s great for people to come together.”

For more information, visit langleymainstreet.org/2017/07/05/langley-street-dance.