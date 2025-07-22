State Talking Book and Braille Library closes

The Washington Talking Book and Braille Library, the state’s only library specializing in materials for those with visual impairments and related disabilities, closed to the public on July 1 after the $6.7 million needed to maintain various library operations was not included in the state budget.

Services at the Talking Book and Braille Library are still available albeit not as readily. Visits are limited to appointment only, phone calls to the library are sent directly to voicemail, and the circulation of materials and registration of new borrowers may slow, according to the Secretary of State.

Andy Arvidson, president of the Washington Council of the Blind, said he was concerned about how the cuts and subsequent public closure would affect council members, 60% to 70% of whom he estimated use the Talking Book and Braille Library.

That estimate includes members of the visually impaired community on Whidbey who fall under the domain of the Skagit and Island Counties Council of the Blind, the local chapter of the Washington Council of the Blind.

Susan Hempstead, assistant director of strategic relations at Sno-Isle Libraries, said 74 individuals in Island County are currently enrolled with the Talking Book and Braille Library, and thus still have access to services.

Finding some library materials for visual impairments elsewhere on the island may be tough, however.

Sno-Isle Libraries, the only library system serving Whidbey with five locations, lacks certain resources for the visually impaired, like digital talking book players, braille and audio reading downloads, Hempstead said. Customers searching for them are typically referred to the Talking Book and Braille Library.