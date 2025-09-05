Soup Box Derby returns to Langley

No engines are required to participate in the racing fun.

Langley’s annual Soup Box Derby is racing back into town from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 and promises plenty of fun — no engines required.

“We are thrilled to be co-hosting the Derby with the Langley Community Club again, and appreciate the enthusiasm and appreciation from the fans, the volunteers and racers,” Donna Christensen, board secretary at the Langley Main Street Association, said. “It’s especially fun to see third- and fourth-generation racers carrying on the Soup Box Derby tradition that began in 1972.”

Racers jockeying gravity-powered and wildly decorated vehicles will compete in two-car heats as they cruise down First Street on a track of about 200 yards, according to Christensen’s estimate. Some of the cars will even reach speeds of up to 25-30 mph.

Trophies hand-crafted by volunteers will be given to every racer, and a few racers may win “Best Of” awards.

Christensen added that the Peter Lawlor Helmet of Distinction will also be granted to the racer best representative of the “originality, flair and racing spirit” of its namesake, a “long-time Soup Box Derby racer.” Lawlor’s granddaughter and great-grandson will be racing in the forthcoming event.

Last year, about 500 people watched 11 racers compete, and although the number of drivers cannot truly be determined until the race begins, Christensen said the Langley Main Street Association has “heard rumors about several new Derby cars this year.”

A banana, an outhouse, a coffin and an enchilada are among the wackiest cars of derbies’ past. Back in the ’70s, Christensen added, a car raced while baking cookies in the wood-fired oven attached to its rear.

Additionally, a free soup picnic — or, a Soup-Nic — is returning for the second year in a row. Racing applications can be mailed by Sept. 8, emailed or submitted in-person by 9 a.m. on the day of the Derby, according to the application form. Every driver and passenger must register.

Interested racers can find rules and guidelines at langleymainstreet.org/2024/07/04/soup-box-derby/, or by emailing soupboxderby@gmail.com.