Something wicked (and fun) this way comes

Each October, ghouls, ghosts and all manner of creepy critters on Whidbey come out of the woodwork to embrace both the light and darkness of Halloween, which, judging by the number of events, just might be the island’s favorite holiday. Here’s a look at what’s going on:

Oak Harbor

For those who aren’t afraid of the dark, Whidbey Farm and Market offers a haunted corn maze that’s recommended for brave wanderers and thrill-seekers ages 13 and over. It’s not recommended for children under 12. Participants are advised to bring a flashlight and a friend or two. The spooky maze will be open 6-10 p.m. on Oct. 24-26 and again at 6-11 p.m. on Halloween night. Whidbey Farm and Market is located on North Monroe Landing Road near Oak Harbor. Go to whidbeyfarmandmarket.com for ticket information.

Oak Harbor Main Street presents the annual No Tricks Safe Treats event downtown Halloween night on Pioneer Way. Trick or treating is 5-6:30 p.m. and a zombie dance is 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Those brave enough to pick up the mic in front of a crowd of monsters should check out Skaraoke at Lava Louie’s on Halloween night. In addition to singing, there will be a costume contest with prizes, spooky cocktails and creepy eats. The fun starts at 9 p.m.

Bowling will be scary fun at the Oak Bowl on Halloween. The bowling alley, which also houses a bar and an arcade, is hosting a masquerade “bowl” with a costume contest and red head pin prizes. The event is 6-11 p.m.

Coupeville

The witching hour is close at hand. The Witches’ Walk From the Wharf is a new event on Saturday, Oct. 18 sponsored by the Coupeville Chamber of Commerce. The bewitching fun begins at 4 p.m. Participants are invited to walk, eat, drink, shop and dance. The tickets may have sold out already but the event is sure to create a wicked spectacle downtown.

Anyone old enough to hold a brush is invited to paint a pumpkin at Beaver Tales Coffee on the Coupeville Wharf at 3-5 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 19. The event is sponsored by the Pacific Northwest Art School, the Coupeville Creative District and Beaver Tales Cultural Center and Creative Hub. Pumpkins and paint is provided. There will be cider, hot chocolate, coffee and treats. The cost is $25 a family.

Those who crave hair-raising entertainment with a side of nostalgia should creep over to the historic downtown Coupeville for the Practically Magic Halloweekend on Oct. 25. From 2-6 p.m. next to the historic Haller House, which may or may not be haunted, will be the Ales & Apothecary brew garden. The line-up for the Torchlight Parade begins at Cook’s Corner Park at 5 p.m. The costumed paraders will scamper down Front Street while business people will hand them candy. The parade concludes with a street dance in front of the Coupeville Wharf.

Halloweekend concludes in an orange blur at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26. The Great Coupeville Pumpkin Race returns for an afternoon of gourd-related competition on Alexander Street.

Halloween night will turn deadly at the Coupeville Wharf. “Murder on the Wharf: Voices of Our Ancestors” is a mystery masquerade ball celebrating the 120th anniversary of the iconic structure. A killer will strike, secrets will unravel and the ancestors will not be silent. Tickets include a three-course appetizer menu to enjoy as the mystery unfolds. The event is sponsored by Beaver Tales Coffee.

Greenbank

Those yearning for a long, strange trip should make their way to Greenbank Farm on Oct. 17 to groove to The Dead Guise, Whidbey Island’s own Grateful Dead tribute band. Deadheads can rejoice as the band digs deep into the repertoire of the world’s most famous jam band. Both alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, as well as snacks, will be available. Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets can be found at greenbankfarmwineshop.com.

Freeland

The Freeland Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Halloween “trunk and treat” event from 3-6 p.m. on Halloween.

Bayview

The Whidbey Island Music Portal is presenting three Alice-in-Wonderland-themed events at Bayview Community Hall. From 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 17, the Hatter’s Tea Party is a dance and potluck. The renowned Black Cat Ball, which attracts enthusiastic costumed revelers each year, returns at 7 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 25. Then on Halloween night, from 8 p.m. to midnight “Down the Rabbit Hole” party will be wicked-cool.

Langley

Dark historian Kim Douthit, a well-known podcast host, will compare and contrast the gruesome true stories of axe-murderer Lizzie Borden and late 19th century serial killer Belle Gunness. The event will be at 6 p.m., Oct. 29 at Soundview Center in Langley. Tickets for this one-time event as well as the “Turn of the Screw” performances across Whidbey can be found at islandshakespearefest.org.

On Halloween, the li’l monsters will take over the mean streets of Langley for the annual Spooktacular Langley event. Families in costumes can trick or treat downtown from 2:30-5 p.m.

Clinton

The Top Restaurant & Lounge will be putting on a Halloween bash with a costume contest, a DJ, drink specials, a raffle and a Tarot reading.