Skagit Valley College to host a military, veteran registration event

Skagit Valley College will host a military and veterans registration event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 3 on both the Mount Vernon and Whidbey Island campuses.

The event gives new, current, or returning Skagit Valley College military and veterans students – including all family members – the opportunity to register for winter classes early to secure their schedules and register in winter quarter classes. Winter quarter starts Jan. 6.

Staff from admissions, placement and testing, financial aid, counseling and advising, and the veterans education office will be on site to assist new and returning students. Participants can receive help with applying for admission, selecting courses, understanding veterans’ education benefits, and navigating financial aid options.

“Skagit Valley College is proud to serve those who have served our country,” said Jason McCloskey, the college’s veterans program specialist. “This event makes it easier for service members, veterans, and their families to get the support they need to achieve their academic and career goals.”

The community college’s veterans education office provides dedicated resources and advocacy for military-affiliated students throughout their academic journey, ensuring they have access to the tools, benefits, and community connections needed for success.

For more information about the military and veterans registration event or veterans services at SVC, visit skagit.edu/veterans or contact the veterans education office at the Mount Vernon campus at 360-416-7610 or the Whidbey Island campus at 360-679-5389.