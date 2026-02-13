Singing for Bruce Lee Forever

An Oak Harbor teenager plans to deliver a knockout performance in honor of Bruce Lee.

With a new “forever” stamp set to be released on Feb. 18, the United States Postal Service, together with the Lee family, is honoring the late legendary Asian American actor, martial artist and Seattle resident. Genelia Lai, a 13-year-old, has been selected to perform the national anthem at at the Nippon Kan Theatre in Seattle in celebration of the stamp’s release.

According to Artis Montgomery, the manager of USPS national events, Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s child, said she had tears in her eyes when she watched Genelia’s audition tape.

“Our overall focus is to celebrate a Chinese-American martial artist, actor and filmmaker who reshaped the direction of martial arts,” Montgomery wrote in an email to Andrew Lai, Genelia’s father. “He captivated audiences with his skill, charisma and screen presence, inspiring a generation of fans.”

For the Lai family, the invitation to perform at the Bruce Lee Forever event resonates on a deeply personal level. As a Chinese-Indian and American artist, Genelia grew up watching Bruce Lee films, Andrew said, and practicing martial arts. When she posted a cover of one of The Beach Boys’ songs on YouTube, she recieved racist comments. Since Bruce Lee faced similar discrimination during his acting career, the opportunity to honor him carries even deeper meaning to the Lais, Andrew said.

It was quite an accident that Genelia landed this role to begin with. The audition tape was sent to USPS, the wrong place entirely, and she was told they weren’t looking for an anthem singer. Her clip eventually made it to the Lee family, who were moved by the tape and invited the middle schooler to perform. Despite her passion for singing, she said she never expected to be chosen for something like this.

Though she’s in seventh grade, Genelia said she dreams of becoming a professional singer. Her YouTube channel features covers of pop artists such as Ariana Grande and Ed Sheeran, as well as original songs she wrote, sang, produced and choreographed at home with help from her supportive family. Her pop lyrics carry a soulful undertone with a catchy tune, reminiscent of a blend between Sabrina Carpenter and Conan Gray. Her musical talent comes from her father, not her mother, Genelia admitted with a laugh. Genelia takes private singing lessons and is in the choir at the North Whidbey Middle School, she said, allowing her to sing with a level of talent and heart well beyond her middle-school age.

Though she has performed in a couple musicals and sang the national anthem at Oak Harbor High School varsity games before, the Nippon Kan Theater will serve as her largest audience yet. She hopes her success will continue to grow.

“I feel really excited but I’m also pretty nervous,” she said.

The forever stamp event has reached full attendance capacity. If you missed your chance to attend the Lee event, you can catch Genelia singing the national anthem at the Miss Oak Harbor Scholarship Pageant on March 7. Tickets are available at whidbeyroyalty.org/pageants. Follow Genelia Lai on YouTube @Genelia_Music or on Spotify at Genelia.