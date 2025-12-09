Singing duo write a love song for Whidbey

Whidbey just got its own feel-good soundtrack: a new anthem crafted to whisk listeners to all the happy places on the island.

Through their trademark earthy-folk style with a touch of pop, Oak Harbor duo Brett and Gretyl Baird, known as Handsome and Gretyl, have created a love song for Whidbey titled “What Makes You Happy.” Its whimsical tune and catchy beat carry listeners through the island’s shifting seasons and simple pleasures.

The song, written by Gretyl, was lightly inspired by “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music and shaped by the island itself. The result, Brett said, is a poetic list of the couple’s favorite local joys. The cover art, featuring Ebey’s Landing in Coupeville, was created by Whidbey artist Timothy Haslet.

Since moving to Whidbey in 2017, the couple has embraced the island’s outdoors. They love kayaking, paddleboarding and wandering through its varied landscapes, from soaking up the views at West Beach to strolling across Ebey’s Landing. But their top-tier favorite island activity, Gretyl said, is celebrating Christmas. This, and local experiences like sea-glass hunting, fishing and visiting the Blue Fox Drive-In Theater, each make their way into the song.

The musical duo is a force to be reckoned with. Brett plays piano, drums, bass and guitar, handles recording and mixing and contributes background vocals and whistles. Meanwhile, Gretyl writes the songs and performs lead vocals, guitar, whistles and also produces background vocals.

“A singer, songwriter married to an audio engineer with a recording studio, to boot, equals a creative life,” Gretyl said. “One of us is a dreamer and one of us is a realist. I’m not going to name names.”

Much of their music aims to uplift, Brett said, describing their sound as good-vibe, upbeat road-trip music.

“We tend to write songs with some hoping and dreaming attached,” Gretyl said. “If we can inspire someone to dream, create and put work into something they love tat would be a good day for us.”

For the couple, that sense of joy is intentional. They hope their songs help listeners stay grounded and hopeful, especially during difficult moments in the community, he added.

Creating new music has evolved for them over time. When they released their debut extended play in 2011, “Hold On Tight Love,” the process was simpler. Now, raising three young boys, lovingly referenced in the new track as “three wild horses,” adds a new layer of challenge. Still, Gretyl’s creativity when it comes to songwriting never seems to slow.

“I think her voice memos outweigh the amount that we could probably actually handle,” Brett teased.

The pair continues to build momentum, with several upcoming projects. They will perform “What Makes You Happy,” complete for the first time, at their Christmas Concert in Anacortes on Dec. 19. Additionally, the media company, “Working on Whidbey,” hosted by Nick Ricci, is building a video around the new song in an upcoming episode. The couple thanks all of the other artists who have lent them a hand along the way.

Handsome and Gretyl’s music can be found on most streaming platforms. To learn more, visit handsomeandgretyl.com/.