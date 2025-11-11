Share stories of ‘Jeff the Giant’

The community is invited to a special gathering on Nov. 15 to remember and share stories about the late Jeffery Pangburn, who was known locally as “Jeff the Giant.”

Pangburn’s family and SPiN Cafe are hosting the informal memorial at 1-3 p.m. at The Center, which is located at 51 SE Jerome St. in Oak Harbor.

“Jeff loved to wear a T-shirt with a goofy picture or saying on it. The family plans to wear T-shirts that we think might make Jeff laugh,” Jeff’s sister, Cheryl, said. “If you’ve got one, wear one. Just another way to remember him and his sense of humor.”

Pangburn, a longtime homeless man, passed away in his truck in the early morning of Nov. 1. His family reported that his death was caused by an enlarged heart, which was ironic because he was known for his big heart. He was recognized for attempting to save 15-year-old Grace Horn from a burning car after she crashed in the early morning on Dec. 2, 2024; he was sleeping near where the crash took place and burned his hands in trying to open the doors.

Even before that, Pangburn was well known in the community. He was interviewed several times over the years by the Whidbey News-Times and even made televisions news more than once.

Before his death, Pangburn spoke about how the nonprofit organization, SPiN Cafe, assisted him while he was homeless. His family and friends said he struggled with substance abuse and mental health challenges that led him to a life outdoors, where he felt less confined. But even with his difficulties, his kind heart and sense of humor shined through.