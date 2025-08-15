School drive accepting supplies this weekend

A community action agency is collecting and distributing new school supplies to Whidbey students.

Along with the Oak Harbor Boys and Girls Club and the Central Whidbey Lions Club, the Opportunity Council, a community action agency, is collecting and distributing new and unopened school supplies to students on Whidbey Island.

Donations can be dropped off at the Oak Harbor Walmart on Saturday, Aug. 16 and Sunday, Aug. 17 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can also help stuff a bus with supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on both days.

Specifically, the Opportunity Council is asking for backpacks, water bottles, pens and pencils, highlighters, pencil cases, notebooks, paper, binders, erasers, earbuds and noise cancelling headphones.

Supplies will be distributed to eligible families from 1-5 p.m. on Aug. 31 during a back-to-school celebration at the Oak Harbor Boys and Girls Club. Attendees can enjoy snacks, grab a free haircut and take advantage of opportunities to connect with other local resources.

Drive-though options are available for those in need of supplies but unable to attend the event.

Families in the Coupeville and Oak Harbor school districts are eligible to receive the supplies as long as they sign up to do so at oppco.org.

Financial donations are also being accepted online. Checks can be made payable to the Opportunity Council, and can be mailed to P.O Box 2134, Bellingham, WA 98227 including “Island Back2Basics” in the memo line.