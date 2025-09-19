Sausage-shaped speedsters: Oktoberfest features wiener dog race

Oktoberfest guests must be 21 and older this year — or, short, four-legged and furry.

The major fundraiser for the Saratoga Orchestra of Whidbey Island is back from 12-6 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Greenbank Farm, bringing with it traditional German games, lively musical entertainment, themed food and drinks and, new this year, a wiener dog race.

“One of our board members has two wiener dogs and she came up with the idea,” Larry Heidel, the orchestra’s executive director, said. “She said if you involve wiener dogs in anything, it becomes a popular event. She was correct!”

Twenty-five pups are already registered for the race, which begins at 1 p.m. the day of the event. Owners are encouraged to dress their dogs in costumes and use toys and treats to entice them to the finish line.

“We’ll be doing different heats and stuff and till we get the wiener dog champion this year. That’s been a lot of fun trying to get that organized,” Heidel added.

What is now a full-blown fundraiser began as performances by orchestra members at various Oktoberfest events around Whidbey. In 2024, the orchestra decided to expand to a large-scale Oktoberfest celebration at the Greenbank Farm like the one on the horizon. About 300 people attended last year’s event in spite of bad weather — Heidel recalled a wind storm which threatened a power outage.

Bringing Oktoberfest back was a no-brainer. “We’re excited to welcome lots of guests and visitors from the island and surrounding areas to have a great afternoon of German music, food and fun,” Heidel said.

Traditional Oktoberfest beers imported from Munich — from breweries like Paulaner, as detailed on the orchestra’s website — can be sipped on by guests seeking an authentic German drinking experience. Thirsty Crab Brewery and the Misfit Island Cider Company, based in Clinton and Langley, respectively, will supply local beer and cider. Coupe’s Last Stand will be serving up brats, hot dogs and sausages, and Fulla Za Pizza created a German-inspired “Bavarian pizza” for the event, Heidel added. Pretzels, snacks and soft drinks will also be available according to the website.

Participants can test their tolerance in biermarionette, a drinking game, and their endurance in masskrugstemmen, holding a full stein with their arm completely extended for as long as possible. Heidel noted the steins in masskrugstemmen are full of water. “We don’t wanna waste the beer,” he said.

The Oompah-sters, the orchestra’s own German band formed in 2021, are set to perform oompah music, waltzes, marches and polkas; Ansgar Duemchen, a German trumpet player and singer, will be among those in the ensemble. Special appearances will also be made by the Puget Sound Alphorns, long, wooden instruments in tow, and accordionist David Locke.

Proceeds raised by the event will fund the Saratoga Orchestra’s outreach and education programs, involving music-lovers of all ages. But Heidel added that the visibility the event provides — particularly introducing the orchestra to a younger crowd — is invaluable. He said he hopes to “dispel” the idea that “orchestras can’t have fun” with a relatively unconventional fundraiser.

“The overall goal is we hope everybody has lots of fun,” Heidel added.

Tickets at $2.50 each are necessary to enjoy beer, cider and pretzels, as well as to participate in games. Food trucks at the event will accept both cash and card. Admission to the event is $20 online ahead of the event, available at sowhidbey.com, and $25 the day of.

Photo by Allyson Ballard Faera gives Gary Fairfax a smooch.