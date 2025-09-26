Reenlistment held at Whidbey museum

A Montana native stationed on Whidbey commemorated the next chapter of his military career the best way he knew how: surrounded by historical artifacts.

On Wednesday, Nathan Sanchez, 30, inked a four-year contract to reenlist in the Navy at the Pacific Northwest Naval Air Museum, an Oak Harbor facility which he called his “second home.” Since March 2024, Sanchez has dedicated 602 hours of his time to volunteering at the museum.

“We are super proud of him,” Kelly Davidson, the museum’s manager of public programs, said in an email, “and very grateful for all the times he has helped us leading patrons on tours, doing heavy lifting during our recent move, representing us at off-island parades and airshows, telling his squadron mates about us and giving our coupons and rack cards to folks at the trunk-or-treat on our behalf.”

Racking up so many hours was easy for Sanchez, a self-described history nerd. That passion also motivated him to join the Navy.

Born into a family with a “rich” history of Naval service, Sanchez said, meant he grew up watching old black-and-white war films as well as television shows like HBO’s “Band of Brothers.” Cinematic images of battleships, weaponry and soldiers storming the beaches of Normandy made a lasting impression, eventually influencing him to enlist.

“I (was) just thinking, ‘That looks really cool. Someday, I want to do what they’re doing,’” he said.

This past January marked 10 years in the Navy for Sanchez, the last six of which he served in Washington. As a second-class logistics specialist, Sanchez said he and his crew operate a “small satellite hub” out of one of the Navy’s Fleet Logistics Centers.

Reenlistment contracts can be signed for a minimum of four years, Sanchez explained, and need to align with orders. Doing so was necessary for Sanchez as, in January, he will ship out to a destroyer stationed in California and head to Japan for a little over four years.

It is safe to say the museum will miss him dearly, and wishes him fair winds and following seas.

“Nate is a great example of how our active duty community can support us and how we can support them,” Davidson added. “Our museum family loves to support and encourage one another, and Nate’s reenlistment was the perfect chance for us to thank him for his (continued) service!”