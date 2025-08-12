Putt for a good cause at golf tournament

Shoot your shot to win up to $15,000 in Whidbey’s Fourth Annual Collaborative Golf Tournament.

Break out the sweat bands and golf hats because you can shoot your shot to win up to $15,000 in the Fourth Annual Collaborative Golf Tournament at the Whidbey Golf Club in Oak Harbor on Aug. 15.

Eric Marshall and Linda Eccles, the executive directors of the Oak Harbor and Coupeville chambers of commerce, are partnering to host a golf day that includes food, drinks and prizes. Registration starts Friday at 11:30 a.m. and the tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 1 p.m.

The family-friendly event for all ages is open to competitive and non-competitive players alike, Marshall said. It offers an opportunity to network, enjoy the picturesque golf course and bask in the nice weather, he raved.

“We’re looking forward to having a great time,” Marshall said.

Each hole will have a licensed server so golfers can play, eat and play some more. Additionally, some hole sponsors will offer unique features including a golf ball cannon and a “heckling” hole.

The event is sponsored by the Pacific Northwest Art School, Friends of Ebey’s Reserve Foundation, Heritage Bank and more.

“We have lots of great businesses participating,” Eccles said.

Players can also participate in competitions for different prizes, including a hole-in-one contest, for the chance to win $15,000.

To participate in the contests, players must be registered as a golfer. They can either sign up as a team of four or as an individual to be paired with other single players. The admission fee is $140 for an individual player or $515 for a team.

With the money raised at the golf tournament, the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce will provide a couple of scholarships to graduating Oak Harbor High School seniors. It will also fund some of its year-round community programs and events, including its Whidbey Island Culture Fest, the Independence Day Celebration and the Military Appreciation Picnic, Marshall said.

Meanwhile, the Coupeville Chamber of Commerce intends to put the funds towards its marketing and promotion of its events that support local businesses, Eccles said.

To finish the day, there will be a 19th hole after-party featuring a raffle prize give-away and a silent auction. Dinner will be provided.

“It’s just great for the two chambers to work together to support the communities,” Eccles said.

The registration form for the Fourth Annual Collaborative Golf Tournament can be found at oakharborchamber.com. Sign-ups close Thursday.

For more information, call the Coupeville or Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce.