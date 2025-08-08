Plein Air competition calls to painters

Artists, art lovers and shoppers alike are in for a vibrant weekend as Whidbey’s Plein Air returns.

The Plein Air Paint Out is calling on Whidbey’s novice and professional artists to throw on their aprons for a competition from Aug. 11 to 14. The Pacific Northwest Art School located in Coupeville is throwing its biggest fundraiser of the year, which normally sees 60 to 80 artists. They paint the beaches, forests, townscapes and vistas around Whidbey and Camano islands.

After four days, the artists will submit the best of their work to be juried for awards. The Paint Out will be followed by a gala on Aug. 15 at 6-9 p.m. Tickets to the gala cost $25 for patrons and are $30 at the door. To purchase tickets for Plein Air 2025, visit the Pacific Northwest Art School’s website.

“If you can’t come on the Friday night, anybody can come on the weekend and see the artwork,” Executive Director Lisa Bernhardt said.

The event is in conjunction with the free Whidbey Working Artists Studio Tour, Bernhardt added, which is around 30 studios around the island showcasing professional work that same weekend.

“So we market it as an all-island arts event and try to get folks from off-island to come up here,” Berhardt said.

Adding to the weekend’s festivities, V-Boutique, a shop inside the Pacific Northwest Art School, will host an open house 2-4 p.m. on Aug. 16 to celebrate its one-year anniversary at the location. Light refreshments will be provided as well as the opportunity to participate in raffles for free items from both the boutique and the Art School.

Bernhardt said she is excited to merge the two events to give V-Boutique more visibility.

“Because it’s hard to find,” Bernhardt said. “It’s not readily apparent that we’re here, so we struggle with visibility. And so we’re trying to shine some light on Vicki’s business too and encourage people to come see her.”

Every item in the boutique is curated by business owner Vicki Yount herself. The shop sells a variety of items, from clothing to local artwork to home goods and more. The owner also makes and sells her handmade jewelry. She carries clothing brands including Anthropogy, Natural Life, Free People, Coldwater Creek, Choes and more, which range from small to 3XL.

“I specifically want someone to come in of every size and say, oh, I like that top, and oh, it fits me,” Yount said.

The clothing, which is inspired by Yount’s own bohemian style, is rotated out seasonally. In doing so, she hopes to keep the items fresh and interesting.

The shop is decorated in bright colors and full of positive phrases.

“I want it to be very uplifting items. I don’t want negativity. You know, I try to have things that are happy products. You’ll see the words joyful and happy and peace and peaceful; that kind of theme is kind of my passion,” Yount said. “I’m just trying to be a light in the community.”

Yount hopes that despite her shops’ more hidden location, it will grow in popularity through word of mouth.

“I love this little place,“ Yount proclaimed.

(Photo provided) Last year’s Plein Air painters pose with their signs.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Vicki Yount welcomes customers into her shop.

(Photo provided) Last year’s Plein Air artist painted a landscape.