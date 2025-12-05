Petting zoo set for ‘Peter and the Wolf’

An orchestral production of “Peter and the Wolf” will be part of a special afternoon on Whidbey.

An instrument petting zoo, an orchestral production of “Peter and the Wolf” and a guest star from the world of FM radio will be part of a special afternoon on Whidbey next week.

The approximately 50-piece Saratoga Orchestra of Whidbey Island is readying for one of its main stage concerts of the year. “A Very Merry Whidbey Christmas Concert” will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 13 at the Coupeville High School Commons.

Larry Heidel, the orchestra’s executive director and a trombone player himself, said these concerts have been held since 2016.

The orchestra will be joined by members of the Saratoga Orchestra Student Artists program, providing mentors to young musicians, as well as Seth Tompkins, set to narrate “Peter and the Wolf.” Tompkins is a radio show host for Classical KING 98.1 FM and a classically trained tubist with a lengthy resume of freelance gigs. He has played with the Seattle Symphony, Olympia Symphony and the Saratoga Orchestra, among others.

One rehearsal is scheduled for the night before the concert. Heidel explained many of the musicians have experience playing in multiple orchestras in the area — not much practice is needed for the pros.

“Most players will have performed this music before, or have the talent, ability, to be able to play it on very few rehearsals,” Heidel said.

In addition to “Peter and the Wolf,” the Sergei Prokofiev composition traditionally played at Christmastime, the concert will include other holiday pieces like “Where Are You Christmas?” and “The Polar Express.”

Proceeds generated by the concert will fund the orchestra’s operating expenses and the musicians’ compensation. Tickets are “Pay What You Wish,” with a $30 admission fee recommended for adults. Students 17 and under can attend for free. Flexible prices keep the event accessible to everyone.

“We don’t want to turn anyone away from our concerts,” Heidel added.

That is particularly important to familiarizing community members with the orchestra, which Heidel said is a goal of the concert but especially the instrument petting zoo preceding it, from 1-2 p.m. same day, same place. There, people of all ages can try their hand at instruments, some of which are provided by the musicians.

The instrument petting zoo is a suitable precursor to the concert, he added, because each of the animals in the story of “Peter and the Wolf” is represented by a different instrument.

Heidel said he is hopeful the petting zoo will “spark a bit of curiosity” among attendees about learning an instrument. Overall, he hopes both events will foster a strong connection between the orchestra and the community.

“It just puts a human face on what an orchestra is,” Heidel said. “Oftentimes, people just sit in the audience and there’s kind of a barrier between the audience and the orchestra, or the ensemble, and this kind of helps have an interaction with musicians and the instruments.”

Photo provided. Holding an instrument petting zoo is part of an effort to familiarize the community with the orchestra.