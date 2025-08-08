Pedaling for a Purpose: Tour de Whidbey returns to support local health care

There’s a ride for everyone, ranging from a 10-mile family-friendly route to the 162-mile POWER ride.

Since 2002, more than 6,500 cyclists and their families have made their way to Whidbey Island from 37 states, Canada and 87 Washington towns to experience one of the Pacific Northwest’s most scenic and meaningful cycling events — Tour de Whidbey, according to a press release.

But the event is about more than just breathtaking views. It’s a ride with purpose.

Tour de Whidbey, hosted by the WhidbeyHealth Foundation, raises critical funds for local health care. Proceeds directly support WhidbeyHealth Hospital and Clinics, helping to purchase priority surgical and diagnostic equipment, make vital facility improvements and fund scholarships for medical professionals.

The community fundraiser also brings an economic boost to our island, with visitors turning their ride into a weekend getaway — filling local hotels, dining in island restaurants and shopping at local boutiques.

As of today, 267 riders are registered for the 2025 event. While registration is slightly down compared to this time last year — a trend echoed by local tourism organizations — Tour de Whidbey’s organizers are hopeful that local riders will rally to help make up the difference.

“This year, more than ever, we’re asking our community to ride with purpose,” said Rainy Simpson, executive director of WhidbeyHealth Foundation. “Whether you’re a seasoned cyclist or just looking for a fun family activity, every pedal stroke helps support quality, accessible healthcare right here at home.”

There’s truly a ride for everyone, with six routes to choose from, ranging from a 10-mile family-friendly route to the 162-mile POWER ride, an endurance challenge for experienced cyclists.

Amy Jane Sayre, Foundation operations coordinator and lead organizer of the Tour de Whidbey, has worked tirelessly to make the event a success. This year’s retro theme is brought to life by Rodric Gagnon, outreach coordinator for WhidbeyHealth Foundation, who designed all marketing and merchandise with a fun 1970s flair.

“We also extend our heartfelt thanks to our partners at the Whidbey Island Bicycle Club, who collaborate with us to network, design, and mark our routes, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all riders,” the press release states.

Registration is open online through Friday, Aug. 15, and in-person registration will be available on the day of the event. To sign up or learn more, visit www.TourdeWhidbey.org.