Patriotism on parade in Oak Harbor

Oak Harbor showed up and showed out for the city’s annual Fourth of July festivities on Friday.

Motorcycles, vintage cars, Blue Fox Drive-In go karts and floats featuring a plethora of local businesses cruised down Southeast Midway Boulevard, Bayshore Drive and Pioneer Way during the Independence Day Parade. Onlookers filled the sidewalks to watch the spectacle from the parade’s start to finish, and kids scrounged for candy thrown by parade participants. The event was loud and decked out in red, white and blue decor for a thoroughly patriotic display.

The carnival was just coming to life at noon but was filled with people of all ages by nightfall. Neon lights and a bright, nearly full moon lit up Freund property as guests enjoyed thrilling rides. Families also camped out on the grass outskirting the carnival awaiting the city’s annual fireworks display.

Carnival rides light up Fourth of July night (Photo by Allyson Ballard)

Young men and women wave from their parade float (Photo by Allyson Ballard)

Young taekwondo practitioners march in the parade (Photo by Allyson Ballard)