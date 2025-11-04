Oak Harbor’s gentle, troubled ‘giant’ mourned

Jeffery Pangburn, ‘Jeff the Giant,’ passed away in his truck in Oak Harbor in the morning of Nov. 1.

The community mourns the loss of “Jeff the Giant,” the 56-year-old homeless man who died from an enlarged heart — both physically and metaphorically.

Jeffery Pangburn passed away in his truck in Oak Harbor in the early morning of Nov. 1. His autopsy revealed he had a particularly large heart that may have been the cause of his death, according to his family. He had a history of high blood pressure and a stroke.

Pangburn was famous on Whidbey Island for his selfless act in his attempt to save 15-year-old Grace Horn from a burning car after she crashed in the early morning on Dec. 2, 2024, close to where he was sleeping in a gazebo. He burned his hands trying to get into the car, which had started on fire; Horn died at the scene.

Community members rallied together to help the homeless man after the incident. Whidbey resident Krista Vanicsek created a GoFundMe and an Amazon Wish List. The community raised $11,145 for Pangburn.

Despite the support from the community, Pangburn wasn’t able to kick lifelong substance abuse and mental health problems that led to him being homeless, although he obtained treatment multiple times and lived in homes at different times in his adult life. Pangburn’s sister, Cheryl Rafert, told the News-Times that he was not interested in being confined inside and felt most at home in nature.

Pangburn’s nickname was born from his large stature. Matthew Haley, who befriended Pangburn during his own eight years of homelessness, said his favorite memory of his friend was when they debated his height. Pangburn was “flabbergasted” when he was accused of being even an inch under 7 feet tall, Haley remembered. While Pangburn’s Facebook profile says he is 7 feet tall and 400 pounds, Rafert told the News-Times that his height is closer to 6-foot-11.

Haley said despite their disagreement over his height, Haley remembers Pangburn’s unwavering kindness, his sense of humor and his “gigantic heart.”

“He was the kind of person that if he could help out, he would without question, even though he was often in need of help,” Haley said. “Even on his worst days, he could give you a belly full of laughter in a way only he could.”

“He had a very infectious laugh,” Rafert agreed.

As a friend, Pangburn was sensitive to others’ needs despite his own challenges, Haley attested. Pangburn’s brother, Jon Larson, couldn’t agree more. Pangburn used to do whatever he could to help others, from lending a cigarette to a soda, Larson said.

“He would give away everything if someone needed something,” his mother, Donna Pangburn, stated.

A hundred other similar sentiments flooded a post about Pangburn’s passing. People expressed both their grief and respect for him.

“I’ve known Jeff my whole life. I used to call him Jeffery the Giant Jungle Gym, lol. He had a long brown mullet with coke bottle glasses and was a happy jolly guy. He will be forever missed,” wrote Oak Harbor resident Melanie Pool, a family friend since the age of 4 years old. She recalled to the News-Times how he would flip her upside-down and help her walk on the ceiling.

Born in 1969 in California as a rather large baby, Pangburn grew up in the city of Snohomish and later moved to the island to attend Coupeville Middle School, Donna told the News-Times.

When his parents divorced, he missed his father dearly. He never quite got over it, his mother said.

When he became homeless about 16 years ago, he had a history of arrests for burglaries, drugs and stealing vehicles, according to a News-Times article last year. He has also been in and out of rehab, Rafert noted. But, his family said, they never gave up on him and he was always invited home. Larson would visit Pangburn at least once every couple months to give him basic supplies and make sure he was well.

Pangburn’s favorite things were holidays, family get-togethers, Rafert’s chocolate oatmeal no-bake cookies, laughing, enjoying nature, playing with dogs and hanging out with his nieces and nephews. He especially got a kick out of being called “Uncle Jeff the Giant” by all of his nieces and nephews, Rafert said.

“Rest easy my uncle. You’re now with those angels that you had forever talked to me ‘bout,” his nephew, Richard Parish, wrote on Facebook.

SPiN Cafe — a nonprofit that helps low-income and homeless people — has been a lifesaver for him, Pangburn previously told the News-Times. There, he picked up his medication and had a place where he can eat and charge his phone.

“We saw goodness and redemption in Jeff and we saw forgiveness. We saw struggle and overcoming,” Executive Director Michele Hines said.

“Everybody knew Jeff, and most everybody loved Jeff. He was a gentle giant with a heart as giant as the rest of him,” his case manager, Valerie Roseberry, said. “It was an honor that he spent time at SPiN each day and that we had the chance to get to be part of his life.”

Donna thanked first responders, SPiN staff and DK Market staff for helping her son and treating him with compassion.

The family is meeting with SPiN cafe authorities to plan a memorial for Pangburn in Oak Harbor. His family will hold a grave side service on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Everett at the Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest.

Rafert hopes Pangburn’s legacy teaches others to treat their neighbors with love, respect and dignity.

“We might all strive to be a gentle giant,” she said.

Photo provided Jeff Pangburn smiles on his birthday.

Jeff Pangburn smiles in a top hat next to his sister, Cheryl Rafert.

Photo provided Cheryl Rafert, Jon Larson and Jeff Pangburn as kids pose for a family photo.

