Oak Harbor’s first Pride walk organized

A business owner who questioned the absence of Pride month events in Oak Harbor decided to start one herself.

At 6 p.m., on Saturday, June 21, community members are invited to gather at Flintstone Park and walk together on Pioneer Way, stopping at Buskers Corner for a special guest speaker and poetry readings. The event will end at The Tipsy Jellyfish for community conversations and karaoke.

Ameina Qazi, the owner of Ophelia’s in downtown Oak Harbor, said she hung a Pride flag in her store without a second thought. When she received positive feedback from customers, it gave her inspiration.

She thought “maybe they aren’t seeing much of that in Oak Harbor,” Qazi said.

“It made me realize that they felt that they needed to be represented more,” she said.

While Oak Harbor has not historically had a large public Pride presence, she knows her town is home to a strong and loving community of allies and LGBTQ+ individuals who wish to be celebrated.

“People need to feel like they can be seen and heard,” Qazi said.

This inspired her to start a Pride walk to create a sense of community, promote LGBTQ+ allies and support suicide prevention. She hopes to create a space where people can feel safe being themselves in Oak Harbor, because she believes the city is inclusive; it just needs to show it.

“I’m just excited to see how people react to it because I know it’s something that has been needed,” she said.

Even though Qazi hasn’t had much time to publicize the event, she has been spreading the word about the walk through social media and flyers.

“If not now, then when is it gonna happen?” she said.

Qazi hopes this walk sparks momentum toward a larger, more eventful Pride celebration next year, such as a festival that showcases local LGBTQ+ artists, businesses and voices.

“This is just the beginning, at least for Oak Harbor,” Qazi said.

Qazi is still looking for volunteers for the event. If you are interested, you can find her at her store or contact her through her Facebook profile, Ameina Qazi-Ludahl.