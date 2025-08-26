Oak Harbor Music Fest returns for 14th year

The festival on Whidbey will feature an impressive three-day lineup.

The Oak Harbor Music Festival on Whidbey will feature an impressive three-day lineup for its 14th year, bringing back audience favorites and featuring fresh faces.

Larry Mason, the board music director, invited popular performers across the nation to perform in a range of styles, including jazz, country, pop, funk, Americana, bluegrass, reggae and rock. Artists include LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends, Great American Trainwreck, The Olson Bros and more. The performances will be split up among three stages on Pioneer Way, “The People’s Bank West Stage,” “Buskers Cove” and “Island Thrift East Stage.”

The event, which is Aug. 29-31, will offer more than live music. With a plethora of live entertainment, including food vendors, beer gardens and arts and crafts, there’s “a little bit for everyone,” Larry Mason said. The music festival aims to provide an inspirational event that brings joy, fosters a sense of community and generates support for Whidbey Island businesses, as stated on its website. The festival also creates musical opportunities for local students by offering scholarships and sponsoring instrument programs designed to provide equal access to music, it says.

One of Larry’s favorite parts of the festival is that it fills people with “love” for three days. He delights in seeing people return to town for the once-a-year event and watching old friendships rekindle.

“It’s three days where we don’t have to really worry about political ideas or anything else. We just enjoy the music and everybody’s company,” Larry Mason said.

Cynthia Mason, the board president, added that she appreciates the inclusive nature of the festival.

“It’s a nice common ground to just enjoy each other’s company and smiles,” she said.

The event caters to children as much as adults, with jugglers, a magic show and singing entertainment for the younger generation.

Cynthia noted that what excites her about the event is the joy that the music brings to the Whidbey community. She is stoked to see Jason Scott and the High Heat, whose country and rock style is reminiscent of the tunes she grew up with. He is scheduled to perform Sunday.

While the music festival has been ongoing for 14 years, despite a few tweaks, Larry said it has remained largely unchanged since its inception.

“You know I’m excited about it every year,” Larry said.

Cynthia attributed the festival’s success to her husband, Larry, who curated a program with returning and new performers, to cater to the audience’s expanding musical tastes. In addition to his and the other board members’ efforts, volunteers, Cynthia explained, are a crucial part of the music program.

“We couldn’t do it without them,” she said.

Camping and trailer parking is available at the venue. Fees range from $125 to $200. A VIP reservation is also available for $250.

The festival is still seeking volunteers; register at oakharborfestival.com/volunteer-2025. Visit oakharborfestival.com to learn more about the music festival.