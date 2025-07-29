Oak Harbor Library hosts wildlife photography show

Jennifer Holmes always knew she wanted to be an artist, but she could never get things to look exactly the way she wanted until picking up a digital camera, a gift from her husband in 2017.

“Now I have something I can express my vision to the world,” she said.

The photography of the Coupeville resident is going to be displayed in the Oak Harbor Library starting this Thursday for all to see.

Holmes captures photos of all kinds of Whidbey wildlife, but her upcoming show focuses on many of the island’s avian inhabitants – owls, herons and hummingbirds, to name a few. Her 600-millimeter telephoto lens allows her to keep a safe and respectful distance when she snaps her photos at the perfect moment. She never baits or calls the animals.

She adores the diverse bird population on Whidbey, many of which she can see living on five acres near the water.

“I see so many different birds, and I just love them,” she said.

One of her favorite encounters involved a barred owl, which spotted some prey and dove down in front of her, landing on a tree stump less than 10 feet away. Holmes held her breath and pointed her lens.

“He hooted right in my face and it startled me. It was so loud, I jumped out of my skin,” she said with a laugh. “The next few frames on my camera were blurry, that’s how far my lens traveled.”

This time of year, she delights in seeing plenty of baby birds, including owlets and juvenile herons.

Her favorite place to photograph is Crockett Lake, for its proximity to the marshy, soggy mudflat and the ferry dock.

Holmes is a paralegal by day and a wildlife photographer by evening and weekends. How long she waits to get the perfect shot depends on the day.

“It’s kind of luck of the draw,” she said. “You never know what you’re going to see.”

Her outings require lots of careful planning, especially for someone with Crohn’s disease who must have access to a nearby restroom. Still, she is able to spend hours at a time doing what she loves.

Previously, Holmes displayed her work in the Garry Oak Gallery. An employee of the Oak Harbor Library recently saw her work on a card rack in Payless Foods in Freeland, where Holmes used to work as a cake decorator.

Prints of Holmes’ wildlife photography will be on display starting July 31 until August 31. Visit her Facebook page, facebook.com/JHwildlifePhotography, to see more photos.

(Photo by Jennifer Holmes) A female Anna’s hummingbird soars through the air.

(Photo by Jennifer Holmes) Juvenile herons cluster together in the nest.

(Photo by Jennifer Holmes) A pileated woodpecker in action.

(Photo by Jennifer Holmes) A barred owl hoots at the photographer.