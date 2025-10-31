Oak Harbor church celebrates 100 years of service

Church of the Nazarene is holding a celebration at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Oak Harbor Church of the Nazarene is celebrating 100 years of worship in the city with a centennial bash beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Country gospel group the Tennessee River Boys are set to perform, and a catered meal, including beef, ham, plenty of sides and cake, will be served.

Pastor Ben Norris emphasized the milestone’s significance is greater than what it implies about the church’s continued residence.

“The building is, in our minds, always a tool. We want it to look nice. We wanna keep it up to date, that kind of thing,” Norris said. “But the building really represents our presence in the community.”

The church’s roots are humble. As the Nazarene became an official denomination in 1908, Norris said churches had already popped up around the country.

Services began informally in 1924 under a large white tent near where the Oak Harbor Police Department stands today — the MacDonald family responsible for its founding moved from Seattle to Oak Harbor shortly before, and sought a church which catered to their denomination closer than a ferry ride.

Over the next year, worshipers organized the construction of an actual church building, made official with a dedication service in 1925. Reverend Louise Pinnell, the church’s founding pastor, served from 1924-1926.

The church inhabited a property on Oak Harbor Street before construction of its present location on 1100 West Whidbey Avenue finished in 1977, consecrated with another dedication service. Norris estimated the current building and property to be worth $300,000 to $400,000 in the 1970s, and about $2-3 million today.

While maintenance has been necessary, the building has largely kept in shape to accommodate its strong congregation. Norris, with the church the last 33 years, can attest to that — he said those at the Oak Harbor Church of the Nazarene make a point to bring young people into leadership positions, ensuring the next generation is adequately trained to serve the community.

While 100 years is impressive, Norris stressed, what should not be lost on anyone is the community’s hard work, dedication, sacrifice and generosity which made such a feat possible.

“And so I’m really happy for the tool that we have in the building, but I’m more happy for the real church, which is the people,” he said.