Nordic lodge president to tell story of family’s escape from Nazis

When Nazi soldiers stormed Norway in 1940, a teenage boy was arrested for wearing a flower. That quiet act of defiance would tear his family apart and set in motion a journey across continents.

Eighty years later, his niece, Kathy Kristiansen Smith, the Whidbey Island Nordic Lodge president, is keeping her family’s story alive at an open house at 11 a.m. on Oct. 25 at the lodge in Coupeville.

Whidbey is a hotspot for Nordic culture, with residents hailing from Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark and Sweden. The open house gives visitors the opportunity to celebrate these cultures, hear Smith’s family story, learn more about the lodge and schmooze over brats and hot dogs after the presentation.

When Germany invaded Norway in 1940, Smith’s family’s resistance to Nazi occupation led to tragedy; her uncle was arrested at 17 years old for wearing a flower in honor of the exiled Norwegian king. Both he and Smith’s grandmother were sent to concentration camps, she told the News-Times. After both escaped in dramatic ways, eventually her whole family reunited with her grandfather who worked in America, rebuilding their lives all together after years of separation, she said.

Today, Smith honors her family’s Norwegian history through her involvement in the Whidbey Island Nordic Lodge, preserving the traditions, foods and community spirit that defined her upbringing. To her, sharing her family’s story is a reminder of resilience, the immigrant experience and the importance of celebrating her culture.

The U.S. is filled with immigrants seeking a better life, Smith said, and now, more than ever, she understands the importance of sharing immigrant stories. She hopes the event will inspire others to think more compassionately about their fellow immigrants. She noted that no matter where people come from, they are all human beings.

“You have to think about other people, because right now, it may not be you that they’re coming for like that old saying,” she said. “But it may be the next time.”

The lodge plans events that are of interest to its members, Smith said, be it crafting, baking, book clubs, field trips and interesting talks from speakers. Smith enjoys bringing her classic kransekage, a tall, ringed dessert, to events hosted by the lodge.

“Our lodge brings all Nordic countries together to celebrate their culture, foods and traditions,” Smith said. “We just try to remember the good feeling we had with growing up that way.”

The lodge plans on continuing to throw more events into the next year, she noted.

Renting out the building helps the lodge cover its additional costs. It can be rented for events of all kind, from important meetings to fancy weddings, she explained. Its spacious main room has great acoustics, making it perfect for a music venue, she noted. It also comes equipped with a kitchen and a backyard, she said.

Smith welcomes people to hear her story, meet like-minded people and check out the beautiful lodge.

“It’s a proud culture,” Smith said.

The application to become a member is available at sofn.com/join-a-lodge/. Additional membership information will be provided at the event.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Members gather in front of the Viking ship at the Whidbey Island Nordic Lodge to dedicate a memorial plaque to its builder, Brian Petersen.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) The Whidbey Island Nordic Lodge President Kathy Smith stands next to nordic flags.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) Smith holds the Whidbey Island Nordic Lodge door open, welcoming visitors inside.

(Photo by Marina Blatt) A memorial garden was made for people who had an impact on the lodge and requested a spot.

Photo by Marina Blatt Smith appears small standing next to a carved wooden viking outside of the Whidbey Island Nordic Lodge.

Photo provided Anne Kjoniksen (far left, standing), Smith’s grandma, poses for a family photo.

Photo provided Smith’s dad, Erik Kristiansen, poses for a Norwegian army photo. (Third from the left, top row) .