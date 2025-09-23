Newborn orca calf spotted near Whidbey

Though the exact time of its birth is unknown, the first sighting was in Saratoga Passage Thursday.

After the devastating news of the loss of a calf in J pod earlier this month, there’s hope again for the southern resident orcas.

A new calf, J64, was born last week to the delight of whale watchers. Though the exact time of its birth is unknown, the first sighting was in Saratoga Passage – between Whidbey and Camano islands – on Thursday morning.

Any news of a healthy orca calf is significant as the southern resident population continues to struggle because of the steep decline of Chinook salmon, their main source of food, as well as other environmental stressors, according to orca researchers.

Rachel Haight, one of the coordinators for the Whidbey-based Orca Network, observed some interesting behavior Sept. 18. The new mom, J42 “Echo,” was surrounded by her mother and brother, who were guiding and nudging the tiny calf.

“There is a belief that they do assist with labor,” Haight said. The hypothesis is that another member of J pod, J50, was pulled out of the birth canal because of the distinctive marks she had around her dorsal fin.

Purportedly after the birth, the group was rejoined by Echo’s sister J36 “Alki,” who lost her calf the previous week and was seen carrying it around in Rosario Strait.

Newborn calves have about a 50% mortality rate, which is why they don’t get assigned their own name until they approach their first birthday.

“Hopefully this one makes it,” Haight said. “Everyone’s holding their breath.”

This appears to be the first live calf born to Echo. The SeaDoc Society and San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, which happened to be in the area collecting breath and fecal samples for health evaluation, confirmed the discovery of the calf that same day.