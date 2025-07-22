New flag football tournament coming to Camp Casey

Flag football is coming to Coupeville.

On Aug. 2, the YMCA of Snohomish County is holding its inaugural Clash at Camp Casey Flag Football Tournament at the YMCA Camp Casey Sports Fields. Teams comprised of kids of all ages and skill levels are guaranteed to play at least three 5 vs. 5 games, according to the YMCA of Snohomish County website, with the chance to make the playoffs.

Although registration closed July 16, the “festival-style” tournament will also feature food trucks, music and more for those in attendance, according to the press release. Proceeds generated by the event will benefit YMCA Youth Sports Scholarships.

“This is more than a tournament – it’s a celebration of youth sports and community,” said Chris Bellecourt, Association Director of Youth Sports, YMCA of Snohomish County, via a press release. “We designed the Clash at Camp Casey to be a bridge from summer to fall, offering a competitive and inclusive environment for kids to grow, connect, and get ready for the season ahead.”

“This is exactly the kind of opportunity that builds confidence and community,” said Jacob Hiatt, Flag Football Coordinator, YMCA of Snohomish County, in the press release. “We’re not just running a tournament – we’re investing in young athletes. Every entry supports scholarships so more kids can experience the power of sports and belonging.”

Questions can be directed to Chris Bellecourt at cbellecourt@ymca-snoco.org or Jacob Hiatt at jhiatt@ymca-snoco.org.