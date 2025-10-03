New energy and passion at Wolf Hollow

Wolf Hollow has entered a new era, welcoming three new employees: Rehabilitation Manager Kassie Quackenbush, Rehabilitation Technician Claire Hart, and Education and Research Manager Hadley Beahan.

“I saw there was an opening, and it was in line with what I wanted to do,” Quackenbush said, explaining how she ended up in the position. “The organization looked really cool, and it looked like a good place to live.”

Hart and Beahan shared similar stories, with Executive Director Chandra Stone doing everything she could to find housing for them.

Quackenbush has a Bachelor of Science in Marine Biology from the University of Oregon and her licensure as a Veterinary Technician. She also has extensive field experience spanning diverse ecosystems, including sea turtle conservation in China, comprehensive rehabilitation of avian, mammalian, and reptilian species in Florida, and, most recently, management of a rehabilitation center in the Sierra Nevada mountains of California. Although familiar with the Pacific Northwest, coming from Oregon, living on an island and working with island wildlife, Quackenbush says, brings a unique set of challenges.

“Trying to figure out not just getting the animals here, but how to release them back where they came from. We have to create a robust transportation system,” she explained. Adjustment to island life has been more relaxed. “The island has a different vibe. Everyone’s more easygoing and nice. It has been a nice transition into living in a completely new area.”

Hart graduated from Lees-McRae in Banner Elk, NC, with a Bachelor of Science in Wildlife Biology and a Minor in Wildlife Rehabilitation. Her curriculum included working in the wildlife rehabilitation center, learning animal husbandry and caring for various mammal, avian, and reptile species. She spent a summer at the center focusing on the care and release of baby mammals and songbirds. While in college, she also participated in programs and public outreach with ambassador animals, including red-tailed hawks, southern flying squirrels, cedar waxwings, and a milk snake.

After graduation, Hart accepted a six-month internship at the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis, Missouri, where she worked with several knowledgeable raptor rehabilitators, expanding her expertise in critical care and treatment. She continued her career at the Vermont Institute of Natural Science as an Avian Seasonal Technician, caring for songbirds and raptors. During the summer, she helped rehabilitate about 500 baby songbirds, discovering new ways to enhance patient enrichment. Most recently, she went to O’ahu, Hawai’i, as a Seasonal Technician for the shearwater fallout season, where she cared for and released nearly 600 fledgling wedge-tailed shearwaters.

All that bird knowledge has been an incredible asset for Wolf Hollow, where a majority of patients are avian, including a sassy bald eagle with an avian pox virus, an extremely contagious disease amongst birds..

“Claire is the only person who has treated a pox. As soon as it came in, she knew what it was and she had a plan,” Stone said. Because of that quick action, the eagle is making a slow recovery, and the long-term outlook appears good.

“He is working through his rehab quite well,” Quackenbush said. “We need the lesions to heal. There may be some scarring, but the lesions basically need to be absent [before he can be released.] But he’s getting there, and looks good for the stage we are at.”

It is also fortunate that Wolf Hollow was able to handle such a complex case without threats of contamination to the other birds in the facility.

“Some places that handle thousands of animals and don’t have the manpower, and can’t risk[the pox] going through their aviary, would euthanize him,’ Hart explained. It also serves as a warning to those with bird feeders to keep the feeder is clean, not just to protect against the pox, but a variety of bird diseases.

“Keep an eye out to make sure the birds are healthy, as a lot of times, diseases like conjunctivitis can spread amongst songbirds.”

Islanders may have met Beahan a the Wolf Hollow booth in the County Fair’s Green Village area. Beahan graduated from CSU Channel Islands with a degree in Biology and a background in environmental science resource management. Through CSUCI, Beahan participated in restoration work through the National Park Service and conducted research under the Keiki Kohola Project in Maui, studying coral reef quality, microplastics, and humpback whale mother and calf behavior. She also interned with Cascadia Research Collective, focusing on photo identification, necropsies, and population counts of West Coast cetacean and pinniped species.

“The ecology here is totally different, and the human wildlife relationships are different here. On educating the public, coming up with ways that we could live with wildlife in harmony,” Beahan said, explaining what she has so far experienced and learned since moving to the island.

“I’ve been trying to really focus on this summer, is learn about all the other organizations and what everybody else is doing, because I’m looking for ways that we can network and collaborate without taking a source of funding from someone else or taking a project that is already going on,” Beahan said.

This new crew has big goals, including continuing their work with the San Juan County Marine Mammal Stranding Network, increasing their service to animals on all the islands, including Camano, Whidbey and Fidalgo, to match the new territory jurisdiction given to them by the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, and acquiring a mobile education van to help reach all those communities.

“It’s really nice to see how invested everyone on the island is in wildlife. Everyone, every single person I’ve talked to is just like ‘I want to help. I want to know how we can help wildlife.’ It’s so cool!” Quackenbush said.