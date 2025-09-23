Navy veteran helps bring film on Ukrainian art to Langley theater

Nonprofit that carries out volunteer work in Ukraine is bringing a documentary to The Clyde Theatre.

A Fidalgo Island nonprofit organization that carries out volunteer work in Ukraine is bringing a documentary to The Clyde Theatre about preserving art and culture in a time of war.

“Porcelain War,” the 2024 documentary that was nominated for an Academy Award, will be shown at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 11 at the one-screen Langley theater. Tickets will be available by donation, since the showing is an opportunity to raise donations for the Sunflower F.U.N.D., which stands for Funding Ukrainian Networks Directly. The nonprofit’s founder Markéta Vorel and many of its volunteers reside in Anacortes.

John Faught, a volunteer for Sunflower F.U.N.D. and an organizer for the showing in Langley, has been to Ukraine twice for a combined total of 150 days. The former deputy with the Island County Sheriff’s Office and his wife had been planning a trip to Europe when they decided to find a way to assist Ukrainians in the ongoing war with Russia. They admired the Sunflower F.U.N.D. for its “boots on the ground” approach compared to other organizations giving aid to Ukraine.

Though they had concerns for their safety, Faught felt equipped to help after 20 years of active duty military service with extensive experience in explosive ordnance disposal; he was previously stationed at Whidbey Island Naval Air Station. The Navy veteran provided training to Ukrainian soldiers on basic infantry skills, advanced landmine location and smoke grenade construction, among other things.

On his last deployment to Iraq in 2004, Faught saw Ukrainian soldiers fighting alongside Americans.

“They were a great ally for America, and now we should be a good ally to them,” he said.

During his most recent visit, Faught was in Kyiv on July 4 when Russia launched a large aerial attack that resulted in a record-breaking number of drones and at least one death. Ballistic missiles hit a mere 500 to 1,000 meters away from where Faught was sheltering.

“It’s a long, hard war, and they’re losing a lot of people,” Faught said. “Everybody is touched by death.”

He also learned the importance of keeping a culture from being erased. He opted to ship his clothes home or leave them behind, instead filling his suitcases up with Ukrainian artwork.

“Porcelain War” follows a group of artists who make palm-sized figurines in resistance to the ongoing war. It’s a hopeful contrast to the brutality of conflict. Though not involved in its creation, Sunflower F.U.N.D. has been showing the documentary at other theaters around the area.

According to Faught, the event includes a post-movie discussion, an informational booth for the Sunflower F.U.N.D. and Ukrainian art. In addition, a youth choir from Mount Vernon whose members have Ukrainian heritage may also sing.

“I get emotional,” Faught said. “A lot of good comes from people who are looking to help.”

For more information about the Sunflower F.U.N.D., visit sunflower-fund.org.

Anacortes resident John Faught in the smoke grenade shop in Ukraine, which was originally the Iron 100 Bicycle Club. (Photo provided)

This is one of the paintings by a Ukrainian artist that will be brought to The Clyde showing of “Porcelain War.” (Photo provided)

