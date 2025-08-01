National Night Out returns to Whidbey Island

Family-friendly fun and first responder education will take place on North and South Whidbey Aug. 5.

South Whidbey is ramping up its National Night Out event efforts this year, joining North Whidbey’s long-running tradition in offering family-friendly fun and first responder education.

Both events will run 4-7 p.m. on Aug. 5.

Kat Crowe, a full-time firefighter and EMT with South Whidbey Fire/EMS, is helping lead the South Whidbey National Night Out event in Langley’s South Whidbey Sports Complex.

“North Whidbey has done a phenomenal job with theirs, and we just wanted to bring some of that community and camaraderie down to the South End as well,” Crowe said. “We’re not trying to take anything from the one at the North End, there’s just a lot of people at the South End that I think it would benefit from being able to come and hang out and join the event.”

On the south side, South Whidbey Fire/EMS will host a special vehicle extrication demonstration showcasing the different ways that they get patients out of a vehicle. Central Whidbey Island Fire and Rescue will also have a target set up so kids can play with the wildland hose. Other booths at the event include the American Red Cross, Sno-Isle Libraries and Island County Department of Emergency Management. The event will include special attractions for both kids and adults, such as search and rescue dogs and helicopters from Lifeline Network and Airlift Northwest.

“Especially with how we’re kind of isolated at the South End and we depend on the ferries, we like to really just elaborate and make sure that people know that they should get life insurance and Airlift Northwest insurance in case something does happen,” Crowe said.

Crowe is excited that the community and first responders will have a chance to come together for the South End’s relatively new but mighty National Night Out Event.

“We want to bring in the foot traffic and be able to bond that community and first responder relationship,” she said.

At the same time, the North Whidbey National Night Out event, a long-standing annual tradition, will be held at Windjammer Park in Oak Harbor. It will feature similar guest booths, with special appearances from North Whidbey Fire and Rescue, ICOM-911, Oak Harbor Fire Department, Oak Harbor Police Department, Navy K9 police Unit, Life Flight and more.

Eric Brooks, the deputy director of the Department of Emergency Management in Island County, is excited for his team to make appearances at both the North and South Whidbey National Night Out events.

“I just like it when people are inquisitive about how to prepare,” Brooks said. “I just like meeting the community. We talk about neighborhood, individual preparedness, how to prepare their families and that’s just the greatest thing that you can do, ‘cause you never know when an emergency is gonna happen.”

“More knowledge is power, and being able to have that information at hand prepares you for something if it were to happen in the future,” Crowe agreed.

Whether you’re on the North or South End of the island, both National Night Out events offer a chance to connect with local first responders and the community and learn lifesaving tips.