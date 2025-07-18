‘Much ado’ about the bard begins

By PATRICIA DUFF

Special to The Record

The Island Shakespeare Festival has begun.

The South Whidbey organization started its 16th annual summer season, celebrating fearless women who challenge the status quo, redefine the rules and claim their own destinies. The season features William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and Amelia Rosselli’s rarely staged “Anima” (roughly translated from the Italian to “Her Soul”).

The performances began July 18 and continue through Aug. 31. Evening performances begin at 6 p.m., with matinees at 1 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

At 5 p.m. every Thursday and Sunday, festival organizers offer a pre-show primer one hour before the curtain goes up. “Shakes & Bakes” is a 25-minute primer to cover the major characters and themes of the evening’s performance, so the audience can watch with confidence. Activity sheets will be available for the younger theater goers, who might not be ready for a talk style event, so that their grown-ups can relax and listen.

Like the performances themselves, the educational events are “pay-what-you-will,” and for a small fee festival goers can enjoy a slice of delicious pie from the popular Whidbey Pies while they listen. Reserve a spot at ticketsource.com/island-shakespeare-festival.

Shakespeare’s beloved comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” comes alive under the direction of Chad Kinsman, who transports the story to 1990s Italy. Inspired by the music and television of the era — think MTV, Nirvana and Beverly Hills, 90210 — Kinsman reimagines this timeless tale through the lens of 20-somethings navigating the tumultuous bridge between adolescence and adulthood.

“This play is a celebration of independence, intelligence and the courage to embrace life on one’s own terms,” Kinsman said.

The sharp-tongued Beatrice and Benedick engage in a spirited battle of wits and hearts, while Hero, Beatrice’s gentle cousin, faces a trial of public shame and betrayal. Through deception, honor and the unexpected twists of love, the women of “Much Ado About Nothing” carve their own paths in a society eager to define their roles.

“In the actors’ script, ‘Love’ is spelled with a capital L because, for all our emphasis on reason and security, Love is a real force in the world of ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’” Kinsman said. “It is strange and wild and often imperfect, but it is also a path to change, growth and fulfillment.”

“Anima,” on the other hand, is set in the layered elegance of 1890s Rome. It tells the story of Olga de Velaris, a painter navigating the societal constraints of reputation, desire and survival. Amid a world that demands conformity, Olga defiantly declares, “You can’t have my soul.”

“Anima” is a powerful, rarely staged drama that lays bare the tension between self-determination and the longing for connection, revealing that love — when truly seen — does not have to mean surrender. Slightly Chekhovian and most likely one of the earliest plays that takes on #MeToo themes with nuance and heart, this disarming and award-winning play is a rewarding dive into one woman’s quest to find her true place in love and in the world.

Directed by Emily Lyon, “Anima” presents a striking portrayal of love as a revolutionary act. Olga’s journey reminds us that even as the world imposes its limits, we still hold the power to choose who we share our souls with.

“Olga says basically let me get what I can while stuck in this weird masculine society; but you can’t have my soul. I refuse to give that to you,” Lyon said. “This play is all about that; that we still have our own souls and we get to choose who we share our souls with.”

The outdoor venue, located at 5476 Maxwelton Road in Langley, offers a unique theater experience surrounded by forest. The house opens an hour before each performance, welcoming audiences to explore a wine and beer garden, as well as concessions provided by Salinity in the lobby, affectionately called Henry the Tent.

The festival operates on a pay-what-you-will basis, with reserved seating available for $36.