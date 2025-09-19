Mr. South Whidbey celebrates 20th anniversary

Friends of Friends provides funds to South Whidbey who need help paying their medical bills.

With cooler temperatures comes Mr. South Whidbey, the annual male pageant that heats up Freeland Hall.

Though tickets are sold out for the big event on Oct. 4 that’s a major fundraiser for a homegrown nonprofit, people can still vote with their dollars for their favorite contestants by visiting the website, fofmedicalsupportfund.org/mr-so-whidbey.

And this year’s pageant is a special cause for celebration, as Mr. South Whidbey is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The autumnal event began over two decades ago as a way to raise funds for Friends of Friends Medical Support Fund, an organization founded by the late Langley resident Lynn Willeford in 1997.

Friends of Friends provides financial assistance for residents of South Whidbey who need help paying their medical, dental, vision or mental health counseling bills. For those who need to seek care off-island, ferry passes and gas vouchers are also available.

Jenny Staats, a board member for Friends of Friends, said with rising medical costs and constant changes in insurance coverage, the organization anticipates an increase in people needing assistance with their bills.

Last year, Mr. South Whidbey raised $40,000, and the goal this year is to raise a record-breaking $50,000. There will be some new twists and fun additions to this year’s pageant.

“The guys are in it to win it, earning votes and helping us raise these much needed funds. They are so much fun and we are grateful for their efforts and the community’s support,” Staats said. “We can’t wait to see who is crowned Mr. South Whidbey 2025.”

Here’s a look at each of the five men who are in the running this year.

Nathen Wilkie

Clinton resident Nathen Wilkie may be an equipment operator for the Island County road crew, but people are probably more familiar with him in his role with Critters and Co. Pet Rescue, which is run by his wife Debbie.

“We definitely do a lot of work for animals, and it’s like, why not do something for humans?” Wilkie said.

The 48-year-old acknowledged that medical costs can be astronomical, and it’s nice to have an organization that will lend a hand.

Willie loves reptiles – the more sketchy and dangerous, the better. In fact, a few years ago, he discovered a snapping turtle while on the job.

He has lived on Whidbey for the past 30 years. Campaigning has mostly taken place through Critters and Co.

Though he didn’t want to give too much away about the special talent he will showcase at the pageant, he said it will be funny. As some might guess from reading his contestant biography on the Friends of Friends website, a famous Australian zookeeper might be involved.

Jeremie Canty

Kids riding the school bus around South Whidbey know Jeremie Canty as “Batman the Bus Driver.” He often shows his love for the Gotham City hero because despite his lack of superpowers, he’s able to help people.

Born in Coupeville, Canty, 50, has lived on and off Whidbey over the years. He currently calls Freeland home. He’s been with the South Whidbey School District as a bus driver since 2016, transporting kids in pre-school through high school.

As Canty recalls, there was a time when his family needed help paying medical bills in the early 2000s, and Friends of Friends may have been the organization that stepped up.

“It definitely helps out, especially nowadays when people are struggling to have money for food on the table or to get back and forth for work, just having gas in the vehicle,” he said.

He’s busy preparing his best dad jokes for the Mr. South Whidbey pageant.

Whether at the vet, dentist or taproom, Canty has made social media posts advertising himself as a contestant.

Tim Leonard

The winner of Mr. South Whidbey 2024, Tim Leonard is back this year to defend his crown. This will be his third time participating in the pageant.

“It was an easy yes,” he said. “I love doing it.”

Leonard, who just turned 55 this week, is the owner of Heavy Metal Works and Heavy Light Works. People also may remember him as the man behind the Machine Shop, the popular, family-friendly Langley pinball arcade that closed a few years ago.

A longtime island resident, he moved to Whidbey in 1996 and lives north of Langley proper.

While campaigning this summer, he has leaned a lot on his clients, business associates and people he does work for. Some of his sponsors include the Star Store, Whidbey Pies and the Braeburn Wiener Wagon.

Though he didn’t want to say too much about his special talent, pageant attendees of years past may recall that Leonard is a fan of loud musical performances.

Ken Stange

As the owner of Bailey’s Corner Store, 54-year-old Ken Stange is no stranger to raising funds for a good cause.

“If I don’t win, hats off to whoever does because I know I worked my butt off,” he said with a laugh.

Stange, who represents Clinton, is a former schoolteacher with the Coupeville School District who moved to the South End about a decade ago, which is around when he took over ownership of Bailey’s. The lively little store is the site for musical performances, open mic nights and trivia.

He’s been busy hustling and campaigning, and his work is far from over. This Saturday, in fact, there will be a silent auction and live music at Bailey’s. Fellow Clinton businesses Madrona Supply Co. and Turnco Wood Goods have agreed to donate items for the auction. His partner, Kara Peabody, is also contributing a $500 gift card she recently won in a Goosefoot Community Fund art contest.

Stange also credits Prima Bistro and Saltwater, two restaurants in Langley, for helping him in his campaign with proceeds from their monthly “drink for a cause” in July, August and September.

Expect to see him on the Freeland Hall stage with some stand-up comedy.

Isaac Letiz

At the age of 42, Isaac Leitz is this year’s youngest contestant. He’s been asked to run in previous years and finally decided he didn’t have a good excuse to turn it down.

As a physical therapist, he’s familiar with Friends of Friends, which has helped some of his clients in the past.

“Getting up on stage isn’t necessarily my thing, but for a good cause I’m game to do it,” he said.

Though he claims not to have a true stage talent, he has a few ideas about what he might do on the big night.

Leitz has lived on South Whidbey since 2013, near Holmes Harbor and Baby Island.

To campaign, he has been relying on his network of clients and collecting funds at his clinic in Freeland, Whidbey Performance Physical Therapy. Fair goers also may have seen him dressed in a gold sequin suit after the parade this year.

