Mr. Oak Harbor competition set for Nov. 15

Everyone is welcome to attend the third annual Mr. Oak Harbor Scholarship Competition, to be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 15 at the Oak Harbor High School Student Union Building. Contestants will be scored in their final four competition categories: Talent or Presentation, Formal Wear, Stage Presence and Impromptu Question.

Contestants have been participating in a unique seven-week program that focuses on personal and professional growth through the development of leadership, communication, and marketability. They are competing for thousands of dollars in scholarships and awards that will be delivered on pageant night.

This competition is produced by Whidbey Royalty, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire, challenge and mentor contestants while providing opportunities for them to develop life skills that will enhance their confidence and sense of accomplishment.

Those who are crowned royalty will spend their year of reign serving the community in many ways. They will be seen waving in parades, handing out crowns to aspiring young royals at National Night Out, serving at the Military Picnic and passing out finishing medals at the Whidbey Island Marathon. They will also help out at numerous nonprofit fundraising events, such as cleaning up Windjammer Park after fireworks, participating in Main Street’s Spring Cleanup and ushering at The Ballet Slipper Conservatory’s Nutcracker performance. On top of that, they will choose a service project for which they will fundraise and promote awareness.

The 2024-2025 Whidbey Royals collectively volunteered more than 800 hours in the last year.

Since 2015, Whidbey Royalty has delivered more than $200,000 in scholarships and awards to local high school students.

“We’ve had the honor of working with dozens of girls over the years, and we’re in our third year of trailblazing with the Mr. Oak Harbor Scholarship Competition,” said River Powers, the program director. “There is no other program like it, and we’re proud and excited to offer the opportunity for high school boys to benefit from the same program that so many high school girls have taken advantage of.”

In total, 130 high school students have been mentored by the Whidbey Royalty Board and community members through the Miss Oak Harbor Scholarship Pageant and the Mr. Oak Harbor Scholarship Competition.

Tickets to the culminating event on Nov.r 15 can be purchased from one of the contestants, online at WhidbeyRoyalty.org, or at the door if not sold out.

For more information, visit WhidbeyRoyalty.org.