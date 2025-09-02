Military Appreciation Picnic returns to Oak Harbor

Over 400 pounds of pork, as well as potato salad, coleslaw will be provided

The summer might be drawing to a close, but the time is right to once again celebrate Oak Harbor’s military community.

For the 22nd year, the Oak Harbor Chamber of Commerce is throwing its annual Military Appreciation Picnic from 12-4 p.m. on Sept. 6 at Windjammer Park. While the shindig honors military members and their families, everyone is welcome to attend for free.

Over 400 pounds of pork, as well as potato salad, coleslaw, chips and other bites and sips, will be provided for guests to relish as they take in live music and browse vendor booths of games and merchandise.

While intended for all ages to enjoy, there will be arts and crafts at the picnic catering to the kiddos.

Any proceeds generated by the event will go towards helping military families relocate and settle into their new homes.

The Chamber is seeking donations of soda cans of any brand or flavor and appreciates check contributions made payable to the Navy League of the United States to aid in the purchase of supplies.

Volunteers are also still needed for loading supplies, preparing food, cleaning up and more. Additional information can be found at oakharborchamber.com.