Marching to their own beat

The annual Fourth of Maxwelton July parade on South Whidbey was a celebration of eccentric Americana, community and fun that drew a range of costumed marchers, from a bike-riding wizard promoting democracy to gorillas dressed in Hawaiian shirts.

The event included a range of traditional childhood contests, including wheelbarrow races, sack hops and egg tosses. Here’s a list of the winners:

BOYS SPRINTS:

-3 and under-

1st: Bennett Varner

2nd: Gavin Fouts

3rd: Kellan Iblings

-4 and 5-

1st: Marshall Parrick

2nd: Zachariah Criswell

3rd: Alec Pozarycki

-6 and 7-

1st: Kasen Russo

2nd: Huddy Gabelein

3rd: Nation Criswell

-8 and 9-

1st:Walter Carr

2nd: Jackson Newman

3rd: Tate Diffie

-10 and 11-

1st: Dax Stone

2nd: Jackson Thi

3rd: Eli Adragna

-12 and 13-

1st: Spike Lyle

2nd: Clyde McCarry

3rd: Seb Pudduck

-14 and 15-

1st: Arthur Domham

2nd: Isaac Payne

3rd: Rowan Jung

-16 and up-

1st: Samuel Tinker

2nd: Nico Martinez

3rd: Will Turpin

BOYS SACK HOP:

-6 and 7-

1st: Austin Fullington

2nd: Emmett Kathan

3rd: Oliver Brown

-8 and 9-

1st: Jackson Newman

2nd: Jackson Iddins

3rd: Oliver Fitting

-10 and 11-

1st: Dax Stone

2nd: Henry Grimm

3rd: Konnor McDougall

-12 and 13-

1st: Spike Lyle

2nd: Axle Martin

3rd: Theo Schultz

-14 and15-

1st: Arthur Domham

2nd: Asher Martin

3rd: Rowan Jung

-16 and up-

1st: Samuel Tinker

2nd: Christopher Mamales

3rd: Reilly McVay

GIRLS

GIRLS SPRINTS

-3 and under-

1st: Macey McInerney

2nd: Aubrey Lasaki

3rd: Dillon Broom

-4and5-

1st: Natalie Hall

2nd: Priscilla Criswell

3rd: Jasmine Hezel

-6 and 7-

1st: Eva Mae Kathan

2nd: Tatum Fitch

3rd: Rose Harrington

-8 and 9-

1st: Blakely Armstrong

2nd: Isla Hall

3rd: Madison Varner

-10 and 11-

1st: Noelle Larson

2nd: Brooklyn Iddins

3rd: Jillian McCarry

-12 and 13-

1st: Lucy Bingham

2nd: Grace Larson

3rd: Quinn Allen

-14 and15-

1st: Sophia Michalopoulos

2nd: Lindi Moore

3rd: Lucy Schultz

-16 to 59-

Tied for first: Ruth Tinker and Gladys Sclafani

3rd: Anne Tinker

-60 and up-

Tied for first: Sandy Marshall and Kate McVay

GIRLS SACK HOP:

-6 and 7-

1st: Natalie Hall

2nd: Rose Harrington

3rd: Eva Mae Kathan

-8 and 9-

1st: Blakely Armstrong

2nd: Eliza Martin

-10 and 11-

1st: Noelle Larson

2nd: Brooklyn Iddins

3rd: Sadie Lembo

-12 and 13-

1st: Grace Larson

2nd: Jinhwa Ahn

3rd: Eliana Gendel

-14 and15-

1st: Lindi Moore

2nd: Sophia Michalopoulos

3rd: Emmy Felgar

-16 and up-

1st: Ruth Tinker

2nd: Gladys Sclafani

3rd: Julie Anne Duda

COED 3 LEGGED RACE

-7 to 11-

1st: Konnor McDougall and Kian Fouts

2nd: Maggie Mix and Sadie Lembo

3rd: Jillian McCarry and Sloane Cook

-12 to 15-

1st: Akel Martin and Henry Giesbers

2nd: Gates and Amelia Grimm

3rd: Noelle and Grace Larson

-16 and up-

1st: Issac Payne and Nico Martinez

2nd: Jack Hempel and William Wright

3rd: Kalla and Kinna Estes

EGG TOSS

COED 16 and UNDER

1st: Clyde and Nat Bingham

2nd: Akel Martin and Henry Giesbers

3rd: Wilson Gabelein and Kian Fouts

COED 16 and UP

Tied for first: Wyatt and John Broughton and Al Hodge and Scott Varner

WHEELBARROW RACE

1st: Harper Bass and Layla Blank

2nd: Wilson and Huddy Gabelein

3rd: Nicolai and Johannes Meyling

Photos by David Welton Nathen Wilkie handles some snakes in the parade.