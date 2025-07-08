Marching to their own beat

The annual Fourth of Maxwelton July parade on South Whidbey was a celebration of eccentric Americana, community and fun that drew a range of costumed marchers, from a bike-riding wizard promoting democracy to gorillas dressed in Hawaiian shirts.
The event included a range of traditional childhood contests, including wheelbarrow races, sack hops and egg tosses. Here’s a list of the winners:
BOYS SPRINTS:
-3 and under-
1st: Bennett Varner
2nd: Gavin Fouts
3rd: Kellan Iblings
-4 and 5-
1st: Marshall Parrick
2nd: Zachariah Criswell
3rd: Alec Pozarycki
-6 and 7-
1st: Kasen Russo
2nd: Huddy Gabelein
3rd: Nation Criswell
-8 and 9-
1st:Walter Carr
2nd: Jackson Newman
3rd: Tate Diffie
-10 and 11-
1st: Dax Stone
2nd: Jackson Thi
3rd: Eli Adragna
-12 and 13-
1st: Spike Lyle
2nd: Clyde McCarry
3rd: Seb Pudduck
-14 and 15-
1st: Arthur Domham
2nd: Isaac Payne
3rd: Rowan Jung
-16 and up-
1st: Samuel Tinker
2nd: Nico Martinez
3rd: Will Turpin
BOYS SACK HOP:
-6 and 7-
1st: Austin Fullington
2nd: Emmett Kathan
3rd: Oliver Brown
-8 and 9-
1st: Jackson Newman
2nd: Jackson Iddins
3rd: Oliver Fitting
-10 and 11-
1st: Dax Stone
2nd: Henry Grimm
3rd: Konnor McDougall
-12 and 13-
1st: Spike Lyle
2nd: Axle Martin
3rd: Theo Schultz
-14 and15-
1st: Arthur Domham
2nd: Asher Martin
3rd: Rowan Jung
-16 and up-
1st: Samuel Tinker
2nd: Christopher Mamales
3rd: Reilly McVay
GIRLS
GIRLS SPRINTS
-3 and under-
1st: Macey McInerney
2nd: Aubrey Lasaki
3rd: Dillon Broom
-4and5-
1st: Natalie Hall
2nd: Priscilla Criswell
3rd: Jasmine Hezel
-6 and 7-
1st: Eva Mae Kathan
2nd: Tatum Fitch
3rd: Rose Harrington
-8 and 9-
1st: Blakely Armstrong
2nd: Isla Hall
3rd: Madison Varner
-10 and 11-
1st: Noelle Larson
2nd: Brooklyn Iddins
3rd: Jillian McCarry
-12 and 13-
1st: Lucy Bingham
2nd: Grace Larson
3rd: Quinn Allen
-14 and15-
1st: Sophia Michalopoulos
2nd: Lindi Moore
3rd: Lucy Schultz
-16 to 59-
Tied for first: Ruth Tinker and Gladys Sclafani
3rd: Anne Tinker
-60 and up-
Tied for first: Sandy Marshall and Kate McVay
GIRLS SACK HOP:
-6 and 7-
1st: Natalie Hall
2nd: Rose Harrington
3rd: Eva Mae Kathan
-8 and 9-
1st: Blakely Armstrong
2nd: Eliza Martin
-10 and 11-
1st: Noelle Larson
2nd: Brooklyn Iddins
3rd: Sadie Lembo
-12 and 13-
1st: Grace Larson
2nd: Jinhwa Ahn
3rd: Eliana Gendel
-14 and15-
1st: Lindi Moore
2nd: Sophia Michalopoulos
3rd: Emmy Felgar
-16 and up-
1st: Ruth Tinker
2nd: Gladys Sclafani
3rd: Julie Anne Duda
COED 3 LEGGED RACE
-7 to 11-
1st: Konnor McDougall and Kian Fouts
2nd: Maggie Mix and Sadie Lembo
3rd: Jillian McCarry and Sloane Cook
-12 to 15-
1st: Akel Martin and Henry Giesbers
2nd: Gates and Amelia Grimm
3rd: Noelle and Grace Larson
-16 and up-
1st: Issac Payne and Nico Martinez
2nd: Jack Hempel and William Wright
3rd: Kalla and Kinna Estes
EGG TOSS
COED 16 and UNDER
1st: Clyde and Nat Bingham
2nd: Akel Martin and Henry Giesbers
3rd: Wilson Gabelein and Kian Fouts
COED 16 and UP
Tied for first: Wyatt and John Broughton and Al Hodge and Scott Varner
WHEELBARROW RACE
1st: Harper Bass and Layla Blank
2nd: Wilson and Huddy Gabelein
3rd: Nicolai and Johannes Meyling