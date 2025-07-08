Marching to their own beat

The annual Fourth of Maxwelton July parade on South Whidbey celebrated eccentric American fun

July 8, 2025 8:00 am
A sea star danced down the street.
The annual Fourth of Maxwelton July parade on South Whidbey was a celebration of eccentric Americana, community and fun that drew a range of costumed marchers, from a bike-riding wizard promoting democracy to gorillas dressed in Hawaiian shirts.

The event included a range of traditional childhood contests, including wheelbarrow races, sack hops and egg tosses. Here’s a list of the winners:

BOYS SPRINTS:

-3 and under-

1st: Bennett Varner

2nd: Gavin Fouts

3rd: Kellan Iblings

-4 and 5-

1st: Marshall Parrick

2nd: Zachariah Criswell

3rd: Alec Pozarycki

-6 and 7-

1st: Kasen Russo

2nd: Huddy Gabelein

3rd: Nation Criswell

-8 and 9-

1st:Walter Carr

2nd: Jackson Newman

3rd: Tate Diffie

-10 and 11-

1st: Dax Stone

2nd: Jackson Thi

3rd: Eli Adragna

-12 and 13-

1st: Spike Lyle

2nd: Clyde McCarry

3rd: Seb Pudduck

-14 and 15-

1st: Arthur Domham

2nd: Isaac Payne

3rd: Rowan Jung

-16 and up-

1st: Samuel Tinker

2nd: Nico Martinez

3rd: Will Turpin

BOYS SACK HOP:

-6 and 7-

1st: Austin Fullington

2nd: Emmett Kathan

3rd: Oliver Brown

-8 and 9-

1st: Jackson Newman

2nd: Jackson Iddins

3rd: Oliver Fitting

-10 and 11-

1st: Dax Stone

2nd: Henry Grimm

3rd: Konnor McDougall

-12 and 13-

1st: Spike Lyle

2nd: Axle Martin

3rd: Theo Schultz

-14 and15-

1st: Arthur Domham

2nd: Asher Martin

3rd: Rowan Jung

-16 and up-

1st: Samuel Tinker

2nd: Christopher Mamales

3rd: Reilly McVay

GIRLS

GIRLS SPRINTS

-3 and under-

1st: Macey McInerney

2nd: Aubrey Lasaki

3rd: Dillon Broom

-4and5-

1st: Natalie Hall

2nd: Priscilla Criswell

3rd: Jasmine Hezel

-6 and 7-

1st: Eva Mae Kathan

2nd: Tatum Fitch

3rd: Rose Harrington

-8 and 9-

1st: Blakely Armstrong

2nd: Isla Hall

3rd: Madison Varner

-10 and 11-

1st: Noelle Larson

2nd: Brooklyn Iddins

3rd: Jillian McCarry

-12 and 13-

1st: Lucy Bingham

2nd: Grace Larson

3rd: Quinn Allen

-14 and15-

1st: Sophia Michalopoulos

2nd: Lindi Moore

3rd: Lucy Schultz

-16 to 59-

Tied for first: Ruth Tinker and Gladys Sclafani

3rd: Anne Tinker

-60 and up-

Tied for first: Sandy Marshall and Kate McVay

GIRLS SACK HOP:

-6 and 7-

1st: Natalie Hall

2nd: Rose Harrington

3rd: Eva Mae Kathan

-8 and 9-

1st: Blakely Armstrong

2nd: Eliza Martin

-10 and 11-

1st: Noelle Larson

2nd: Brooklyn Iddins

3rd: Sadie Lembo

-12 and 13-

1st: Grace Larson

2nd: Jinhwa Ahn

3rd: Eliana Gendel

-14 and15-

1st: Lindi Moore

2nd: Sophia Michalopoulos

3rd: Emmy Felgar

-16 and up-

1st: Ruth Tinker

2nd: Gladys Sclafani

3rd: Julie Anne Duda

COED 3 LEGGED RACE

-7 to 11-

1st: Konnor McDougall and Kian Fouts

2nd: Maggie Mix and Sadie Lembo

3rd: Jillian McCarry and Sloane Cook

-12 to 15-

1st: Akel Martin and Henry Giesbers

2nd: Gates and Amelia Grimm

3rd: Noelle and Grace Larson

-16 and up-

1st: Issac Payne and Nico Martinez

2nd: Jack Hempel and William Wright

3rd: Kalla and Kinna Estes

EGG TOSS

COED 16 and UNDER

1st: Clyde and Nat Bingham

2nd: Akel Martin and Henry Giesbers

3rd: Wilson Gabelein and Kian Fouts

COED 16 and UP

Tied for first: Wyatt and John Broughton and Al Hodge and Scott Varner

WHEELBARROW RACE

1st: Harper Bass and Layla Blank

2nd: Wilson and Huddy Gabelein

3rd: Nicolai and Johannes Meyling

Photos by David Welton Nathen Wilkie handles some snakes in the parade.

Raja, the resident tortoise of Critters and Co. Pet Center and Rescue, basks in the glow of some attention.

Raja, the resident tortoise of Critters and Co. Pet Center and Rescue, basks in the glow of some attention.