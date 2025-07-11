Love-themed musical revue to take the Freeland stage

Darren and Heather Good McCoy, with Eileen Soskin, will put on a musical revue this summer

Two mortals pierced by a variety of different “love” arrows will have to sing their way through the different types, as identified by the ancient Greeks.

Oak Harborites Darren McCoy and Heather Good McCoy are once again joining forces with Freeland resident Eileen Soskin to put on a musical revue this summer that’s sure to have your toe tapping. Eclipse Garrett – Darren’s former student who is home from college for the summer – is taking on the role of Cupid as the narrator of the production, which runs two days only next week at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Whidbey Island.

Heather and Darren describe the show as being like a TED Talk about love. Expect to hear a diversity of Broadway show tunes from over the past 90 years, from “Hamilton” to “Suffs” to “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Darren, who is the choir teacher at Oak Harbor High School, has put on an early version of this show as a Valentine’s Day fundraiser starring students. As the years went by, he decided to add more of a story. He, Heather and Soskin worked to adapt it to its current form this summer.

“In English we have one word, love,” Darren said. “But in Greek you have eros, which is romantic love, and philia, which is brotherly love.”

And ludus and pragma and philautia, just to name a few more.

Every song sung by Heather and Darren will be about some kind of love, from the stuff of first relationships to nursing a broken heart to self-love. Soskin, a skilled pianist, will provide accompaniment.

“She’s very insightful into different interpretations and using the basics of Broadway interpretation on the newer theater,” Darren said.

Heather agreed.

“It’s just a joy to work with my husband as well as a really talented musician and pianist such as Eileen,” she said.

As Cupid, Garrett will guide the audience through the revue, explaining to mortals how there’s gradations and variations of love.

“He’s a child of love and war,” Darren said of the character in mythology. “I think the Greeks were onto something when they thought of love not as this ideal, perfect heaven but as the child of two great forces.”

Speaking of love and the theater, it’s where Darren and Heather met. Their first two-person show together was “The Last Five Years” at the Whidbey Playhouse in Oak Harbor. They now have a young son who is turning 5 years old soon.

“I would love if he was a singer,” Heather said.

A callback to their first production together, there will indeed be a song from “The Last Five Years” in the lineup.

“There’s a little more casual feel to this one but also some good poignant moments in terms of thinking about love and the journey from the beginning of love to the longer-term romantic relationship. It’s just kind of cool how it all fits together,” Heather said of their most recent show, which Darren is calling “Love, CUPID.”

“Our small island has so many people involved and supportive of the arts, it’s just incredible,” she added.

Performances of “Love, CUPID” are at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 18 and 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 19. The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Whidbey Island is located at 20103 Highway 525 in Freeland. All ages are welcome, and there is a suggested goodwill donation of $25.