Library offers scavenger hunt maps

Have you been wanting to explore Whidbey more but just don’t know where to start? Parents, toddlers, tweens and teens are invited to participate in Sno-Isle Libraries’ first-ever scavenger hunt across Whidbey Island.

Launching this June, kids and parents will have the opportunity to follow a map created by the Sno-Isle Libraries and its partners to get outside and learn more about the island. From Oak Harbor to Clinton, families are encouraged to hike a state park, identify wildlife, play museum bingo and more.

All activities are free (yes, put that wallet away!), accessible by Island Transit buses and can be completed at any time this year. Other than inspiring new experiences, the library hopes to teach people about the unique resources it offers, including checking out a Discover Pass. The scavenger hunt map also includes a reading list to merge adventure with education.

With 14 total destinations, “it is possible to do it all in one day, but it would be a very, very long day on Island Transit,” Library Associate Kate Matwychuk said with a laugh.

There’s no prize for completion, Matwychuk continued, other than the benefit of having fun while completing it. Pick up a map from each of the Sno-Isle Libraries to begin your scavenger hunt adventure.